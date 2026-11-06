The Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta (FUMMSA) is Nigeria's premier specialist federal medical university, offering exclusively health and science-focused programmes. This article covers FUMMSA courses and fees for the 2026/2027 academic year, cut-off marks, admission requirements, and how to apply.

FUMMSA graduate (L) and FUMMSA logo (R). Photo: @fummsa on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

FUMMSA offers 20 accredited programmes spanning clinical medicine, allied health, and basic sciences for the 2026/2027 session.

spanning clinical medicine, allied health, and basic sciences for the 2026/2027 session. The minimum UTME score for FUMMSA admission is 200 in the 2026 JAMB-UTME , and candidates must have selected FUMMSA as their first choice.

, and candidates must have selected FUMMSA as their first choice. Medicine and Surgery carries the highest aggregate cut-off at 81.33 (merit), making it the most competitive programme on offer.

(merit), making it the most competitive programme on offer. Newly admitted students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦20,000 plus an admission processing fee of ₦5,000 through the official portal.

of ₦5,000 through the official portal. All Post-UTME screening is conducted online, and no aptitude test (written exam) is held — selection is based on UTME and O'Level scores only.

About FUMMSA

The Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta (FUMMSA) is a specialised federal university located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. It was created to help expand Nigeria's capacity for training health professionals and supporting medical research.

The university is currently operating from its temporary site located within the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) campus, along Alabata Road in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Its registered address is 31 Central Avenue, Kemta Estate, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The university's approach combines academic teaching with clinical, practical, and research-based training. It is structured into several distinct colleges, each focusing on critical areas of medical and health sciences.

FUMMSA courses and fees 2026/2027

FUMMSA is strictly focused on science and medical-related disciplines, operating across structured faculties including Science & Computing, Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, and Dentistry.

The table below lists key programmes, their qualifying degrees, and durations:

Programme Degree Awarded Duration Medicine and Surgery MB-BS 6 years Dental Surgery BDS 5 years Dental Therapy B.DT 4 years Pharmacy Pharm.D 5 years Nursing Science BNSc 4 years Physiotherapy Doctor of Physiotherapy 5 years Optometry Doctor of Optometry 5 years Radiography B.RAD 4 years Human Nutrition and Dietetics B.Sc 4 years Health Information Management B.HIM 4 years Information Technology and Health Informatics B.Sc (ITh) 4 years Human Anatomy B.Sc 4 years Physiology B.Sc 4 years Pharmacology B.Sc 4 years Biochemistry B.Sc 4 years Microbiology B.Sc 4 years Biology B.Sc 3–4 years Chemistry B.Sc 3–4 years Physics B.Sc 3–4 years Statistics B.Sc 3–4 years

Fees for 2026/2027

As a federal university, FUMMSA does not charge tuition fees for Nigerian citizens in the traditional sense. Instead, the fees payable on the official portal cover mandatory administrative, laboratory, clinical equipment, ICT, health insurance, library, and examination costs.

Newly admitted students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦20,000 and an admission processing fee of ₦5,000 on the admissions portal.

After paying both fees, candidates are migrated to the university's studentship verification portal. The applicable session charges — which vary by programme category — are then displayed on each student's individual portal.

Additional costs not included in the standard registration charge include:

Clinical logbooks, protective gear, cadaveric dissection fees, and hospital posting affiliations for clinical students (Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Radiography).

Hostel accommodation (amount displayed per student on the portal)

Students may pay their session fees in two phases, using a 60:40 instalment structure.

FUMMSA cut-off mark for all courses

FUMMSA has released cut-off marks for all courses for the 2026/2027 academic session. Admission hinges on three things: clearing the 200 UTME threshold, satisfying the O'Level credit conditions for a specific programme, and scoring well enough in Post-UTME screening to push the aggregate above the department's cut-off.

The aggregate score is calculated as 50% from the UTME result and 50% from O'Level performance. Medicine and Surgery carries the highest cut-off at 81.33, followed by Dental Surgery (75.88), Nursing (75.55), Pharmacy (72.92), Physiotherapy (70.96), Radiography (68.33), Optometry (66.00), Dental Therapy (50.30), Health Information Management (50.13), Human Nutrition and Dietetics (51.38), IT and Health Informatics (50.75), Physiology (50.92), Pharmacology (50.00), Biochemistry (50.80), Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Statistics (all 50.00).

The official cut-off figures, published by FUMMSA's Registrar, are sourced from the FUMMSA news page:

Programme Merit Cut-Off Catchment Cut-Off ELDS Medicine and Surgery 81.33 79.30 75.61 Dental Surgery 75.88 72.50 68.18 Nursing 75.55 73.75 71.42 Pharmacy 72.92 71.80 68.16 Physiotherapy 70.96 69.42 64.38 Radiography 68.33 65.96 61.73 Optometry 66.00 62.42 56.31 Human Nutrition and Dietetics 51.38 50.00 50.00 IT and Health Informatics 50.75 50.00 50.00 Physiology 50.92 50.00 50.00 Biochemistry 50.80 50.00 50.00 Health Information Management 50.13 50.00 50.00 Dental Therapy 50.30 50.00 50.00 Pharmacology, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics, Microbiology, Human Anatomy 50.00 50.00 50.00 Microbiology, Human Anatomy

Candidates who are unable to meet the approved cut-off for their preferred programme are strongly encouraged to consider the alternative programmes on offer.

FUMMSA admission requirements 2026/2027

Candidates seeking admission into FUMMSA for the 2026/2027 academic session must satisfy the following admission requirements.

UTME and general eligibility

Applicants must have scored 200 and above in the 2026 UTME.

in the 2026 UTME. Applicants must have selected FUMMSA as their first-choice institution .

. Applicants must be at least 16 years old on or before 30 September 2026.

O'Level requirements

Applicants must have five relevant O'Level credits in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Mathematics, and Physics.

in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Mathematics, and Physics. Applicants for Medicine and Surgery, Nursing Science, Pharmacy, Dental Surgery, Optometry, and Physiotherapy must have all five required credits at one sitting .

. Applicants for other programmes may use O'Level results from a maximum of two sittings .

. Only WAEC and NECO results are accepted for this admission cycle.

How to apply — FUMMSA admission portal

FUMMSA conducts its screening online using UTME scores and verified O'Level results without a written Post-UTME aptitude test. Follow these steps to complete your application:

FUMMSA admission login homepage. Photo: admissions.fummsa.edu.ng

Source: Original

Visit the official FUMMSA admission portal at admissions.fummsa.edu.ng. Pay the prescribed screening fees of ₦2,000 for the Post-UTME screening application and ₦4,000 for portal access, payable securely via Remita on the portal. Input your JAMB registration details and upload your verified O'Level results. Review all inputs carefully to avoid immediate disqualification due to data discrepancies, then submit your form and print your acknowledgement slip.

All payments must be made only through the official portal. Candidates are advised to avoid unauthorised agents or private accounts, as the university warns against any form of admission fraud.

FAQs

What is FUMMSA and where is it located?

FUMMSA — the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta — is a specialised federal university in Abeokuta, Ogun State, created to expand Nigeria's capacity for training health professionals and supporting medical research. It is currently operating from the FUNAAB campus while its permanent site is being developed.

What is the FUMMSA cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery?

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest cut-off mark among all FUMMSA programmes, with a merit cut-off of 81.33. The minimum UTME score to be considered for any programme is 200. Candidates must also have all five O'Level credits in one sitting to qualify for the clinical course.

What is the FUMMSA admission portal address?

The official FUMMSA admission portal is at admissions.fummsa.edu.ng. All applications, fee payments, and form submissions are completed through this portal. Never process payments outside this platform or through third-party agents.

How is the FUMMSA Post-UTME score calculated?

The aggregate score used for selection combines UTME and O'Level performance equally. The scoring formula is 50% UTME + 50% O'Level, giving a total of 100 points. Departmental cut-offs are set by ranking all candidates' aggregates for each course, so a strong O'Level result can help offset a moderate UTME score.

How much are FUMMSA Post-UTME fees in total?

The total Post-UTME screening cost is ₦6,000 — comprising ₦2,000 for the screening application and ₦4,000 for portal access — paid via Remita on the official portal. Additionally, once offered admission, students pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦20,000 and an admission processing fee of ₦5,000.

We also highlighted facts about Pan-Atlantic University's courses, admission requirements, JAMB cut-off mark, fees and application process.

With a minimum UTME score of 220 and scholarships available to some admitted students, find out what candidates need to qualify and how to apply while admissions are open.

Source: Legit.ng