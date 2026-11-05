The Canadian government published the official cost and conditions for its super visa programme, which allows extended family visits of up to five years at a time

Canada's super visa offers multiple entries over 10 years, targeting parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and registered Indians

Applicants cannot include dependants in a super visa application and must meet specific eligibility criteria before applying

The Canadian government has published the official details of its super visa programme for 2026, confirming that eligible parents and grandparents can stay in Canada for up to five years per visit at a starting cost of CA$100 (roughly ₦94,000, depending on exchange rates).

The super visa is a long-stay travel document designed specifically for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or registered Indians.

Canada reveals how much applicants must pay for 10-year super visa. Photo credit: Christopher Katsarov

Source: Getty Images

Unlike a standard visitor visa, which typically permits stays of six months or less, the super visa allows holders to remain in the country for up to five years at a time, with multiple re-entries permitted across a 10-year validity period.

Who can apply for the Canadian super visa?

To be eligible, applicants must be the parent or grandparent of a person who holds Canadian citizenship, permanent residency, or registered Indian status.

The host — that is, the child or grandchild in Canada — must meet a minimum income threshold set by the government, and the applicant must obtain qualifying Canadian medical insurance before travelling.

The Canadian government noted that dependants cannot be included in a super visa application. Any family member wishing to travel alongside the applicant would need to apply separately under a different visa category.

For those who only intend to stay six months or less, the government advised applying for a standard visitor visa instead, which carries different conditions and costs.

Cost of the Canadian super visa

The application fee starts from CA$100 (about ₦94,000), though additional biometric fees may apply depending on the applicant's country of residence.

The Canadian government listed the full breakdown of applicable fees on its official immigration portal.

Applicants must submit their applications online through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which also handles processing times and additional documentation requirements such as proof of the host's income and evidence of valid medical insurance coverage in Canada.

The super visa has remained one of the most sought-after travel options for Nigerian families with relatives settled in Canada, offering a significantly longer stay than a conventional visitor visa without requiring applicants to pursue permanent residency.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada shared the official cost of its 10-year multiple-entry visitor visa for applicants.

Canada overhauls asylum process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had overhauled its asylum process.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the reforms are designed to speed up the processing of refugee claims and cut the backlog of pending decisions.

The IRCC published the changes on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, saying they take effect immediately.

Source: Legit.ng