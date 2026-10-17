Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) is one of Nigeria's leading private universities, renowned for business education, media studies, and technology programmes. This article covers every PAU undergraduate course, the JAMB cut-off mark, O'Level requirements, the ongoing application process, fees, and a step-by-step guide to securing admission.

Pan Atlantic University students and the school logo. Photo: @pau_nigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

PAU's minimum JAMB UTME cut-off mark is 220 for all undergraduate programmes.

for all undergraduate programmes. Admission is ongoing — the portal at apply.pau.edu.ng is currently open.

— the portal at apply.pau.edu.ng is currently open. PAU does not offer Nursing or Medicine and Surgery.

offer Nursing or Medicine and Surgery. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved new courses including Software Engineering, Data Science, Film and Multimedia Studies, and Mechatronics Engineering.

Scholarships are available to 15% of admitted students, including full and partial awards.

About Pan-Atlantic University

The Pan-Atlantic University is a private, non-profit educational institution in Lekki, Lagos State. Established in 2002, the university evolved from the Lagos Business School, which was founded in 1991 to provide executive education and management training in Nigeria.

Over the years, PAU expanded its academic structure by creating additional schools, including the School of Media and Communication and the School of Science and Technology. The institution has a selective admission policy based on entrance examinations.

Pan-Atlantic University undergraduate courses

PAU offers undergraduate programmes across three schools. The School of Management and Social Sciences (SMSS) provides B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Finance, and B.Sc. Economics.

The School of Media and Communication (SMC) offers B.Sc. Mass Communication, B.Sc. Information Science and Media Studies, and B.Sc. Film and Multimedia Studies.

The School of Science and Technology (SST) provides B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering, B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, and B.Sc. Software Engineering.

PAU received NUC approval for new full-time undergraduate courses effective in the 2023–2024 academic session. The approved additions include B.Sc. Software Engineering, B.Sc. Data Science, B.Sc. Film and Multimedia Studies, and B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering.

School Undergraduate Programmes Management and Social Sciences B.Sc. Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Economics Media and Communication B.Sc. Mass Communication, Information Science and Media Studies, Film and Multimedia Studies Science and Technology B.Sc. Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science; B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering

All PAU programmes include two entrepreneurship courses.

Does PAU offer Nursing or Medicine and Surgery?

Prospective applicants often ask about health science courses. PAU does not offer Nursing. The university has no health science faculty, so nursing candidates should look at universities with dedicated clinical programmes.

Similarly, PAU offers undergraduate programmes in science, arts, and social sciences; Medicine and Surgery is not offered at the institution.

Pan-Atlantic University admission requirements

UTME (100-level) requirements

To apply through JAMB, candidates must meet all of the following:

Minimum JAMB score of 220 in the 2026 UTME — higher scores provide a competitive advantage during selection.

in the 2026 UTME — higher scores provide a competitive advantage during selection. A minimum of five O'Level credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by October of the admission year.

by October of the admission year. Candidates must also pass a short written exercise and an oral interview.

UTME subject combinations by school

SMSS courses (Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance): English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Financial Accounting/Commerce, or any other Arts or Social Science subject.

(Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance): English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Financial Accounting/Commerce, or any other Arts or Social Science subject. SMC courses (Mass Communication, Information Science, Film): English Language as a constant, plus a combination of three subjects from Arts, Social Science, or Sciences.

(Mass Communication, Information Science, Film): English Language as a constant, plus a combination of three subjects from Arts, Social Science, or Sciences. SST courses (Computer Science, Engineering): English, Mathematics, Physics, and an additional subject depending on the specific course.

Direct entry (200-level) requirements

Direct entry students begin at the 200 level (second year), with a course duration of three years. For SMSS direct entry, eligible qualifications include:

Two A-level credits in relevant subjects, an International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB), NCE with merit, OND, or HND/Degree in a relevant discipline.

For SST direct entry (Computer Science, Engineering):

Candidates must meet O-Level requirements plus two A-level passes, including Physics and Mathematics.

Is PAU admission still open?

Yes. The Pan-Atlantic University application portal is open, and we strongly encourage interested candidates to apply as early as possible.

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited class sizes, so we strongly recommend submitting early.

Candidates are not required to have selected PAU as their first choice on JAMB prior to application. However, they must change their institution to PAU upon receiving an admission letter.

How to apply to Pan-Atlantic University

Follow these steps to complete your application:

Sit the JAMB UTME and score at least 220 marks. Visit the PAU admissions portal and create an account. Fill out the online application form accurately. Upload all required documents, including your O'Level results and JAMB result slip. Pay the non-refundable application fee. Attend a screening interview, which may be held virtually or in person. Receive an admission offer based on your performance and qualifications.

For Direct Entry applicants, the DE form fee is ₦5,000. Send PDF copies of your OND/HND/NCE/Degree certificate, A-Level result, completed JAMB Direct Entry form printout, and WAEC/NECO result to academicprogrammes@pau.edu.ng.

Fees and financial aid

Fees published on the official PAU site are indicative and subject to annual review and change. Always verify the current figures on the official fees page before making any payment.

The undergraduate tuition fee does not cover accommodation or meals, but it includes development, examination, lab or studio, internet access, and graduation fees. Special preparation for professional accountancy examinations (voluntary) and health insurance are invoiced separately.

Scholarships and payment plans

PAU offers scholarships to 15% of students: 5% receive virtually full scholarships, while 10% receive partial scholarships.

A sibling discount also applies when two or more children from the same family are enrolled at the same time: the first child pays full tuition, the second receives a 10% discount, the third a 50% discount, and the fourth a 98% discount.

You may pay fees in two equal instalments, and you can arrange individual payment plans.

FAQs

What is the cut-off mark for Pan-Atlantic University?

Pan-Atlantic University strictly requires a minimum JAMB score of 220 for all undergraduate programmes. This makes it one of the most selective cut-off thresholds among Nigerian universities. Candidates who score below 220 are not eligible for screening, regardless of their O'Level grades.

Is Pan-Atlantic University admission still on?

PAU has opened its online application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session. PAU does not have a single, fixed deadline — the university operates on a continuous admission basis, meaning applications are reviewed as they are submitted, and the portal remains open until all admission slots for a particular programme are filled.

What courses are offered at PAU?

PAU currently offers courses across three schools. These include Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Mass Communication, Information Science and Media Studies, Film and Multimedia Studies, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering. Postgraduate offerings include M.Sc. Economics, M.Sc. Media and Communication, M.Sc. Film Production, M.Sc. Data Science, PhD Media and Communication, and PhD Management.

Does PAU offer Nursing?

No. PAU does not have a health science faculty and does not offer Nursing. Note that the Pan-Atlantic College of Nursing is a separate, unaffiliated institution operating in Lagos — it should not be confused with Pan-Atlantic University.

Does PAU offer Medicine and Surgery?

No. Pan-Atlantic University offers no accredited medical science courses. Candidates interested in Medicine and Surgery should apply to universities with NUC-accredited clinical faculties. PAU's strengths lie firmly in business, media, and technology education.

We also highlighted cut-off marks, subject combinations, and admission requirements for Medicine and Surgery at Nigerian universities.

With entry scores ranging from 150 to 318, admission standards vary widely between institutions. Find out which universities have the lowest cut-off marks and what candidates need to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng