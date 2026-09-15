The best universities for nursing in Nigeria are largely those with their own teaching hospital, giving students hands-on clinical training alongside their degree. This article covers top-ranked institutions, JAMB cut-off marks, school fees, programme duration, the highest-paid nursing fields, and JAMB-free routes into nursing.

Best universities to study nursing in Nigeria: fees, cut-off marks, and everything you need to know. Photo: @CONUBTH

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Key takeaways

A layered system governs nursing admissions — JAMB sets a national minimum, then each university sets its own departmental cut-off, and a post-UTME screening further filters candidates.

The JAMB minimum for colleges of nursing sciences is 140 , while the minimum for universities is 150 , as set at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions.

, while the minimum for universities is , as set at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions. You can qualify as a nurse via two routes: a three-year programme at a school of nursing leading to an RN certificate, or a five-year BNSc degree at a university.

at a school of nursing leading to an RN certificate, or a at a university. Oil and gas company clinics and corporate health services offer the highest nursing salaries in Nigeria.

About nursing education in Nigeria

Nursing has become one of the most respected and high-demand medical courses in Nigeria. With the rising need for professional healthcare workers both locally and abroad, thousands of young Nigerians now aspire to become registered nurses.

Choosing the right school depends on criteria such as accreditation, university environment, resources, curriculum, and faculty. Whether you aim for a federal university degree or a diploma from a nursing college, the path you choose shapes your earning potential and career options.

Top universities for nursing in Nigeria

For a university degree, short-list UNILAG, UI, UNN, UNILORIN, UNIBEN, and other public or private universities with strong teaching hospitals.

University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier university, has a well-established Faculty of Nursing. The programme is renowned for its rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and excellent clinical training opportunities. UI's nursing graduates are highly sought after in the healthcare industry.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG runs a competitive B.N.Sc programme inside the College of Medicine at Idi-Araba, with strong clinical exposure at LUTH. Its Lagos location also gives students access to high-density clinical environments.

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

UNIBEN's nursing department is one of the most consistent in Nigeria. It combines quality classroom instruction with practical exposure at UBTH, one of Nigeria's largest hospitals.

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

UNILORIN is known for academic stability and discipline. Nursing students here benefit from a structured programme and a well-organised teaching hospital.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

ABU is the best university for nursing in Northern Nigeria. With strong infrastructure, a diverse student body, and good federal funding, ABU offers great academic and practical training for future nurses.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

UNN offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.N.Sc) degree that integrates extensive clinical practice with academic learning. The Nursing Science Department at UNN is under the Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology, within the College of Medicine and offers a five-year standard degree B.Sc. Nursing programme for JAMB entrance candidates.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

UNIZIK offers one of the best nursing programmes in Eastern Nigeria. With modern labs and qualified lecturers, it is a great option for students seeking quality and affordability.

The best universities for nursing in Nigeria are largely those with their own teaching hospital. Photo: @sjobjio via Unsplash

Source: UGC

Nursing programmes fees

University Annual fees (approx.) University of Ibadan (UI) ₦218,050 – ₦355,550 University of Lagos (UNILAG) ₦140,250 – ₦190,250 University of Benin (UNIBEN) ₦88,250 – ₦119,200 University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Varies by level Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) ₦74,000+ University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Varies by level

Additional costs not included in the table above:

NMCN professional examination fees

Hostel and accommodation

Clinical logbooks and uniforms

Post-UTME screening fees

Medical tests and clearance

Note: For nursing specifically — one of the most competitive courses in any Nigerian university — the realistic competitive score starts from 220 upward in most schools. Some of the more competitive universities will not consider your file if you score below 240. Always check each school's official admissions portal for confirmed figures before applying.

How many years does it take to study nursing in Nigeria?

The answer depends on the route you choose. In Nigeria, you have two main options: a three-year programme at a school of nursing leading to a Registered Nurse (RN) certificate, or a five-year programme at a university awarding a Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) degree.

The BNSc degree is a five-year programme for candidates admitted through the UTME, while direct entry (DE) students enter in the second year and run a four-year degree programme.

The BNSc programme goes beyond basic nursing, covering public health, leadership, research methods, and specialty areas such as paediatrics and mental health.

Best schools of nursing in Nigeria without JAMB

Many accredited nursing institutions in Nigeria admit students through their own entrance examinations. To qualify for the schools of nursing without JAMB, you need a minimum of five credits in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, including English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

It's worth noting, that under the ongoing Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) educational reform policy, hospital-based Schools of Nursing have been transitioning into degree-granting Colleges of Nursing Sciences offering National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) Nursing programs. As a result, most accredited Colleges/Schools of Nursing now mandate UTME/JAMB scores for admission into their ND Nursing programs.

Which nursing field is the highest paid in Nigeria?

Specialising in high-demand fields like critical care, anaesthetics, and oncology can significantly boost earning potential.

Nurse anaesthetists are among the highest-paid nursing professionals in Nigeria. They administer anaesthesia to patients during surgeries and monitor vital signs throughout the procedure.

Based on the official CONHESS salary structure (effective 29 July 2024), specialist nurses on CONHESS 10–12 earn ₦228,000–₦363,000 per month.

Oil and gas company clinics and corporate health services offer the highest nursing salaries in Nigeria. These roles demand experienced nurses willing to work in remote locations including offshore platforms and flow stations.

Oncology nurses earn between ₦300,000 and ₦600,000 per month, especially in specialised cancer centres or teaching hospitals.

FAQs

What are the top 3 nursing schools in Nigeria?

The University of Benin and the University of Ilorin are among the best federal universities to study nursing. The University of Ibadan is widely regarded as the third pillar — it stands as a beacon of academic excellence since its inception in 1948, offering top-tier nursing programmes that make it a prime choice for aspiring healthcare professionals. All three have dedicated teaching hospitals.

Which university in Nigeria has the lowest cut-off mark for nursing?

For polytechnics and state universities where nursing is offered, the JAMB benchmark can be slightly lower — sometimes around 160 to 170 — but departmental cut-offs still apply. Ahmadu Bello University sets a JAMB cut-off of 180 for nursing, making it one of the more accessible federal universities for the course. Always confirm the current figure on the institution's official admissions page before applying.

Which field in nursing is the highest paid in Nigeria?

Oil and gas company clinics and corporate health services offer the highest nursing salaries in Nigeria. These roles demand experienced nurses willing to work in remote locations including offshore platforms and flow stations. The hazardous working environment and specialist requirements justify the premium compensation. Among clinical specialisations, nurse anaesthetics and oncology nursing consistently rank at the top.

How many years does it take to study nursing in Nigeria?

To earn a nursing degree in Nigeria, you spend five years in university to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc). Pursuing the Basic General Nursing Programme in a nursing school takes only about three years. Direct entry candidates to university programmes complete the degree in four years.

Can I study nursing in Nigeria without JAMB?

Yes — but only through a school of nursing, not a university. You can use a WAEC result to apply for schools of nursing, but not government universities. Universities have a particular score they accept for admission into nursing science, and all government universities require JAMB for admission. Schools of nursing conduct their own entrance examinations, and graduates receive the same RN certification from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

We also highlighted facts about the courses that allow students to transfer to nursing in Nigerian universities. The article examines related fields such as psychology, microbiology, pharmacy, midwifery and medical laboratory science, alongside admission requirements and program durations.

Source: Legit.ng