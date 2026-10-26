Estimated NAQS salary structure per month for the different grade levels

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service pays competitive salaries tied to federal grade level, and joining without knowing your expected earnings is a costly mistake. This guide breaks down the estimated NAQS salary per month for every grade level, plus allowances, benefits, and what the 2026 recruitment means for prospective staff.

NAQS protects Nigeria's agricultural produce from foreign pests and diseases. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

NAQS operates on the CONRAISS (Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure), not the standard CONPSS used by most civil servants.

(Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure), not the standard CONPSS used by most civil servants. Salaries range from roughly ₦70,000/month at entry level to over ₦934,000/month at the top directorate grade.

at entry level to over at the top directorate grade. A fresh graduate entering at CONRAISS 07–08 earns an estimated ₦120,000–₦200,000/month in basic salary.

in basic salary. Allowances — housing, transport, medical — can add ₦60,000–₦150,000 on top of basic pay monthly.

on top of basic pay monthly. The 2026 recruitment exercise (now closed for applications) covered Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Assistant cadres.

What is NAQS?

NAQS inspects agricultural produce moving in and out of Nigeria. Photo: Aminu Abubakar

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) is a government agency responsible for safeguarding Nigeria's agricultural economy by preventing the introduction and spread of pests and diseases of plants, animals, and fisheries. NAQS is a regulatory agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, responsible for preventing the entry, establishment, and spread of foreign pests and diseases of plant, animal, and aquatic resources and products into the country.

NAQS has three technical departments: Plant Quarantine, Animal/Veterinary Quarantine, and Aquatic Resources Quarantine. Due to this technical scope, the agency employs scientists, inspectors, veterinarians, agriculturists, and administrative staff — all with varying salary structures.

Which salary structure does NAQS use?

NAQS adopts the CONRAISS (Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure), which is the pay scale used for most research and inspection arms within the Federal Government.

CONRAISS, the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, covers research scientists and technical staff in federal research institutions. CONRAISS caters specifically to employees in research and allied institutions, reflecting the specialised nature of their work, with a salary increase averaging 18% in 2025.

This is an important distinction. The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) governs pay across Nigeria's federal civil service, but NAQS staff fall under CONRAISS, which generally starts higher at comparable grade levels.

NAQS salary structure per month by grade level

A job applicant fills out a hiring form across the desk from an interviewer. Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

The CONRAISS salary structure has 15 grades, from CONRAISS 01 to CONRAISS 15, with salary increases based on qualifications, job descriptions, and experience. Salary is allocated per grade level, qualifications, and years of practice.

The table below gives estimated monthly figures. Note that NAQS has not published official salary figures for 2026/2027; positions are placed on the CONRAISS salary structure, but exact take-home pay depends on current federal wage structures and allowances.

Grade Level Cadre / Typical Role Estimated Monthly Basic Salary (₦) CONRAISS 04 Quarantine Assistant I–III (SSCE) From ₦70,000 CONRAISS 05 Inspector of Quarantine I–III (OND/NCE) ₦70,000 – ₦100,000 CONRAISS 07 Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II (B.Sc.) ₦95,000 – ₦130,000 CONRAISS 08 Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine (LLB/MSc) ₦120,000 – ₦200,000 CONRAISS 09–10 Senior Quarantine Officer ₦200,000 – ₦250,000 CONRAISS 11–12 Principal Quarantine Officer / Asst. Chief ₦250,000 – ₦350,000 CONRAISS 13 Assistant Director ₦350,000 – ₦500,000 CONRAISS 14 Deputy Director ₦500,000 – ₦700,000 CONRAISS 15 Director ₦700,000 – ₦934,000+

CONRAISS entry monthly pay starts at ₦70,000 and reaches ₦934,583 at the top grade.

Junior officer grades (CONRAISS 04–06)

These positions suit SSCE and OND holders. Since the 2024 minimum wage review, no federal worker earns less than ₦70,000 a month, which is also where CONRAISS starts. Quarantine Assistants at CONRAISS 04 therefore start from about ₦70,000.

Mid-level officer grades (CONRAISS 07–10)

Research officers and senior technical staff at grade levels 07–10 receive between ₦80,000 and ₦160,000 monthly under standard CONRAISS basic pay. NAQS mid-level officers at CONRAISS 08, however, tend to earn closer to the upper estimate. Entry-level staff at GL 07–08 earn ₦120,000–₦200,000 per month, and mid-level staff at GL 09–12 earn ₦200,000–₦300,000 per month.

How much is NAQS level 8 salary?

This is the most searched question about NAQS pay. A Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine enters at CONRAISS 08. The GL 08 monthly basic salary under CONRAISS is ₦120,000–₦150,000, rising to approximately ₦160,000–₦200,000 once allowances are added. This is the standard entry point for graduates with an LLB or a relevant Master's degree who have completed NYSC.

Senior and directorate grades (CONRAISS 12–17)

Older published figures for these grades, such as ₦1.6–1.8 million a year for a Senior Quarantine Officer, predate the 2024 pay rise and the new minimum wage, so treat them as outdated.

Under the current CONRAISS table, pay at the top grade, CONRAISS 15, reaches about ₦934,583 a month (roughly ₦11.2 million a year).

Exact take-home pay at each grade depends on step, allowances and deductions, and NAQS has not published its own figures.

NAQS allowances and additional benefits

Basic salary is only part of the picture. NAQS employees receive several allowances and benefits beyond their salaries, including a housing allowance or accommodation provision, medical benefits and health insurance, transportation allowances (especially for remote postings), and pension contributions under the contributory pension scheme.

Common CONRAISS allowances include housing allowance (₦20,000–₦50,000), transport allowance (₦15,000–₦30,000), utility allowance (₦5,000–₦10,000), research/ICT allowance (₦10,000–₦25,000), and field/project allowance (₦15,000–₦40,000).

On top of these, the Federal Government approved a review of Duty Tour and other allowances for federal civil servants from grade levels 1 to 17. Public officers on grade levels 7–10 receive ₦51,000 as Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), while those on grade levels 12–13 receive ₦60,000 and grade levels 14–15 receive ₦73,000.

Additionally, the government introduced a new exit benefit scheme for retiring civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme, providing a gratuity of 100% of total annual emoluments, on top of their pension, to those with at least 10 years' service. The Federal Executive Council approved it in March 2026, with effect from 1 January 2026.

NAQS recruitment 2026

NAQS Recruitment 2026 applications ran from 28 July to 10 August 2026, and the process was completely free.

Available positions included Chief Superintendent of Quarantine (CSQ), Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine (DSQ), Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II (ASQ II), Inspector of Quarantine (IQ I–IQ III), and Quarantine Assistant (QA I–QA III).

Three cadres were open: Quarantine Assistant (SSCE/NECO), Inspector of Quarantine (OND/NCE), and Superintendent (degree, MSc, or DVM), each tied to a specific CONRAISS or CONMESS grade level.

Troubleshooting / common concerns

"I can't find my application status."

Log in to the platform with the email and password used during registration. The agency confirmed that applicants can check the status of their applications through the official recruitment portal.

"Someone asked me to pay for shortlisting."

Applicants should be cautious of anyone requesting money in exchange for shortlisting, CBT assistance, recruitment approval, or employment. The NAQS recruitment process is totally free of charge.

"My qualification wasn't listed."

Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted during recruitment will not be accepted after recruitment. Verify eligibility before applying.

Channel Details Official NAQS website naqs.gov.ng Official email contact@naqs.gov.ng NAQS headquarters Central Business District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

FAQs

What salary structure does NAQS use?

NAQS positions are placed on the CONRAISS salary structure, the pay scale generally used for federal research, technical, and quarantine-related institutions in Nigeria. This differs from the CONPSS used by most other civil servants.

How much does a fresh graduate earn at NAQS per month?

A fresh graduate with a B.Sc. and NYSC discharge enters at CONRAISS 07 (ASQ II). Entry-level staff at GL 07–08 earn ₦120,000–₦200,000 per month in basic pay, while B.Sc. holders at GL 08 specifically earn ₦160,000–₦190,000 monthly.

What qualifications do I need to join NAQS?

The recruitment exercise is open to candidates with qualifications ranging from SSCE, NECO, GCE, OND, NCE, First Degree, Law, and Veterinary Medicine (DVM) under the Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Assistant Cadre.

How often are NAQS salaries paid?

NAQS staff are paid monthly salaries. Pay is processed through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), in line with standard federal government practice.

Does NAQS offer benefits beyond basic salary?

Yes. NAQS staff enjoy benefits such as allowances, bonuses, and pensions, in addition to medical cover and housing support where applicable.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng