Senator Adams Oshiomhole defended the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance approved for workers across all levels

The allowance, agreed after a meeting with the NLC on October 27, runs for six months beginning November 2026

Oshiomhole used the occasion to contrast Tinubu's economic record with that of Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North in the Senate, has defended the Federal Government's decision to give workers a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance, saying it reflects President Bola Tinubu's genuine concern for ordinary Nigerians.

Oshiomhole made the remarks on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, November 5, arguing that the Tinubu administration deserved recognition for the gesture.

Adams Oshiomhole speaks on N70,000 transport allowance to workers Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

"I think this government is doing well. If a man who was on ₦70,000 now is given an additional ₦ 70,000, that makes it ₦140,000 for him; it's a hundred per cent increase, and if you know what ₦10,000 means for the real masses, you'll appreciate that Tinubu has shown that he cares," he said.

Federal government's transport relief package

The Federal Government approved the ₦70,000 monthly transport intervention for workers at all levels, covering a six-month period starting November 2026. The decision followed a meeting between the government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on October 27.

As part of the same agreement, outstanding peculiar allowances will be paid in three equal monthly instalments, also beginning in November. However, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has rejected the transport allowance, saying workers need a permanent wage increase rather than short-term relief.

Oshiomhole takes aim at Atiku ahead of 2027

Beyond defending the transport allowance, Oshiomhole used the interview to criticise the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during which Atiku Abubakar served as Vice President. He alleged that the government struggled to ensure workers were paid their salaries consistently.

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, Oshiomhole framed the contest as a choice between Tinubu, whom he credited with unifying Nigeria's exchange rate, and Atiku, whose time in government he accused of allowing multiple exchange rates to operate depending on who you knew.

See the video of the interview on X here:

Analyst speaks on Tinubu's chances in 2027

Earlier, political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy.

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election.

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term.

Source: Legit.ng