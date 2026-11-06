Junior, son of Davido's late friend Tiny, called out Cubana Chiefpriest for filming himself at his father's graveside

Junior revealed he was removed from the funeral planning group chat after confronting his stepmother about his father's other children

He also alleged that strangers infiltrated the funeral for clout and that his father was buried in a disrespectful outfit

Junior, the son of Denis Ukonho, the late nightlife personality popularly known as Tiny or Ego, has gone public with a searing account of his father's funeral, targeting billionaire businessman Pascal Ogochukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, and his stepmother in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, 6 November 2026.

Junior, who runs a TikTok account, opened up about what he described as a deeply painful experience, saying his father's burial was "hell on earth." He singled out Cubana Chiefpriest for filming content at the graveside, calling it a glaring example of the lack of empathy he had been speaking about publicly.

Late Tiny's son shares what his stepmother allegedly did to him when they were planning his father's funeral. Photo credit@ugo222

Source: Instagram

"Every time I see that video, it actually almost puts me in a state of shock," Junior said. "He was like, cemetery chilling, man. Showing off his Richard Mille."

Junior: Kicked out of father's funeral group chat

Junior alleged that his stepmother excluded him from the WhatsApp group set up to plan the funeral, though he acknowledged it followed an argument in which he called her names after she offered to buy him a house while seemingly sidelining Tiny's other children.

He said the offer felt like a bribe to keep him quiet, and that asking about his siblings' welfare was what triggered the fallout.

Late Tiny has been trending over videos made by his son after his demise. Photo credit@ugo222

Source: Instagram

Junior also claimed he never recognised most of the attendees and later discovered that members of a group called Spack Nation had attended the funeral for clout. He added that security personnel followed him around the entire day, which he attributed to a false allegation his stepmother made that he had threatened her with a knife.

Beyond the interpersonal drama, Junior took issue with how his father was presented. He disputed widely circulated reports that Tiny's casket cost $750,000, saying it appeared to be the first result from a Google search for caskets. He also said the burial outfit made his father look like a schoolboy and did not reflect the man he knew.

"What he was given was not what that man deserves," Junior said, adding that he hopes to redo the funeral when he can.

Watch Junior address his father's funeral and call out Cubana Chiefpriest and his stepmother:

Here are some of the reactions the video received:

@wendy_hairmpire wrote:

"If you don't respect yourself as an elder, the young ones will humble you."

@sweetestzuw_22 commented:

"Love the fact that he's addressing this particular issue"

@lifeofmokonzi said:

"Cemetery chillin is so diabolical."

@sophieonye shared:

"It's when you meet your maker that 'you' know if the love was real."

@racheal_chld wrote:

"Chilling at the grave side is crazy though. I perfectly understand because I know exactly how it feels to lose a parent."

@chief_bundleo commented:

"Your dad was always a fun to go type. Always chilled… CP just only misyarned, didn't intend to for these."

Davido emotional at late Tiny's funeral

Legit.ng reported that another emotional video from the funeral of Tiny, the late friend of Afrobeats superstar Davido, surfaced online, leaving fans and social media users deeply moved. The video captured a heartbreaking moment as Tiny’s casket was lowered into the grave.

The highlight was Davido’s emotional reaction as he watched his close friend being laid to rest. His visibly emotional response sparked widespread reactions, with many expressing concern for the singer and his crew over the painful loss.

Source: Legit.ng