Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the APM candidate for Oyo Central, received a Humanitarian Service Award at the Iséyá 2026 Awards in Ibadan

The ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of Iséyá Media and was held on November 5, 2026, at the Oyo State Secretariat in Agodi

Ajadi used the occasion to call on young journalists in Oyo State to combine their professional work with meaningful community service

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, has received a Humanitarian Service Award in recognition of his contributions to humanitarian activities and community development.

The award, presented to Ajadi at the Iséyá 2026 Awards, was part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of Iséyá Media and the sixth anniversary of Iséyá TV.

Olufemi Ajadi gets major award as 2027 election approaches Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi praises Iséyá media founder

The ceremony was held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Oyo State Local Government House and Staff Training School, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reacting to the honour, Ajadi commended the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iséyá Media, Mrs Ayodeni Aluko, describing her as a journalist who has successfully combined professional journalism with humanitarian service.

He particularly applauded her consistent efforts to support pupils in public primary schools across Oyo State through the distribution of educational materials, including exercise books and school uniforms, at the beginning of school sessions.

According to Ajadi, Aluko's humanitarian interventions demonstrate that journalism should go beyond reporting events and informing the public to include initiatives that positively affect people's lives.

"Mrs Ayodeni Aluko is a journalist who has distinguished herself through humanitarian services alongside her professional responsibilities. On the first day of school resumption in Oyo State, she consistently reaches out to pupils, particularly those in primary schools, by distributing books and school uniforms to support their education," Ajadi said.

Call to young journalists

Addressing journalists at the event, the APM senatorial candidate urged young and emerging journalists in Oyo State to emulate Aluko's commitment to humanitarian service, stressing the importance of using their professional platforms and personal resources to contribute to society.

He noted that journalists occupy an important position in society because of their influence, access to information and ability to draw attention to the challenges confronting ordinary people.

Ajadi encouraged media practitioners to complement their professional responsibilities with meaningful interventions that promote education, support vulnerable members of society and advance community development.

He maintained that the recognition of individuals and organisations making positive contributions to society would encourage more people to embrace humanitarian activities and selfless service.

Source: Legit.ng