Nigeria's universities offering project management span federal, state, and private institutions, with programmes available at undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate levels. This article lists 15 accredited options, their admission requirements, subject combinations, and what you need to know about salary prospects.

ABU and Zaria and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, are among the top 15 universities offering project management. Photo: @padabuzaria, @FUTOUNI on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

FUTO, FUTMINNA, and FUTA are the three leading federal universities of technology offering a dedicated BSc in Project Management Technology.

are the three leading federal universities of technology offering a dedicated BSc in Project Management Technology. The standard JAMB subject combination for project management is English, Mathematics, Economics, and one other subject such as Physics or Government.

such as Physics or Government. O'Level entry requires at least five credit passes , including English Language and Mathematics, from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB in not more than two sittings.

, including English Language and Mathematics, from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB in not more than two sittings. Direct Entry candidates must hold an ND, HND, NCE, or A-Level qualification in a relevant field to gain 200-level admission.

in a relevant field to gain 200-level admission. The average project manager salary in Nigeria is estimated to range between ₦300,000 and ₦600,000 per month, depending on the industry, company size, and years of experience.

Universities offering project management in Nigeria

Project management is offered in Nigeria either as a standalone undergraduate degree (often called Project Management Technology), a postgraduate programme, or as a specialisation within management sciences. Undergraduates combine knowledge in management and engineering or sciences, and the course bridges the gap between technology and management. Below are 15 accredited institutions where you can study the discipline.

1. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

FUTO is located in Owerri, Imo State, and is the premier federal university of technology in the south-east and south-south parts of Nigeria. It offers Project Management Technology among its undergraduate programmes. The programme falls under engineering and technology and leads to a B.Tech degree.

2. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

FUTMINNA is a Nigerian federal government-owned university located in Niger State, with the motto "Technology for Empowerment." It offers Project Management Technology at the undergraduate level. FUTMINNA specifically requires Mathematics, Geography, and Physics or Economics as UTME subjects.

3. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

FUTA, located in Ondo State, is one of Nigeria's foremost federal universities of technology. Federal universities, especially FUTA, FUTO, and FUTMINNA, may require a strong background in Mathematics and Physics for Project Management Technology applicants.

4. Bells University of Technology, Ota

Bells University of Technology is Nigeria's first private university of technology, established in 2005. It offers Management Technology with a project management option under its management sciences faculty.

5. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa

OAUSTECH's Project Management programme integrates management with engineering technology, providing a bridge between management and conventional engineering practice. The four-year programme leads to a BSc in Project Management.

6. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG offers a Master in Project Management (Part-Time) as part of its 2025/2026 postgraduate programme lineup. The university is located in Lagos. For its short professional courses, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Consult runs the course twice yearly — March to June and September to December — at a fee of ₦150,000 per participant.

7. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

ABU Zaria's MSc Project Management programme aims to produce graduates with innovative views on tackling management challenges in physical infrastructure development, with a primary focus on developing core skills for effective project management. The university has over 400 postgraduate programmes.

8. Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan

Lead City University's MSc in Programme and Project Management is designed to equip students with skills to manage complex projects across a wide variety of industries, tailored to today's fast-paced business environment.

9. Miva Open University, Abuja

Miva Open University is a digital-first institution accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and offers a BSc in Project Management. To apply, candidates need WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB results with a minimum of five credits in course-relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

10. Covenant University, Ota

Covenant University is a private Christian university in Sango, Ogun State, operating through colleges including the College of Engineering and the College of Management and Social Sciences. It offers postgraduate management programmes, and Covenant University invites applications from qualified candidates for its postgraduate programmes each session.

11. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi

ATBU is a federal university of technology in Bauchi State. It is one of Nigeria's specialist technology universities and offers programmes in engineering and management sciences that include project planning and management components at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

12. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso

LAUTECH is a public university of technology jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states. The institution offers management technology programmes that cover project management principles, particularly within its engineering and environmental studies faculties.

13. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria, offering a wide variety of programmes through its Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Physical Sciences, with a reputation for strong academic programmes and research. UNN offers project management at the postgraduate level within its management and engineering schools.

14. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo

Babcock University is a private Seventh-day Adventist institution in Ogun State accredited by the NUC. It offers management science degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including programmes that cover project management as a core subject in its business administration and management studies.

15. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

NOUN is a federal distance-learning institution accredited by the NUC with study centres across all 36 states. It offers flexible degree programmes in management sciences, including project management courses, suitable for working professionals who cannot attend full-time classes.

Admission requirements for universities offering project management in Nigeria

UTME (100-level) requirements

Candidates must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language (compulsory) and Physics (highly recommended for Project Management Technology).

JAMB subject combination: The JAMB subject combination for Project Management generally includes English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and one other relevant subject such as Government, Commerce, Accounting, Geography, Business Studies, Physics, or Chemistry where accepted.

For Project Management Technology (the engineering-side variant), the JAMB UTME subject combination is Use of English, Mathematics, and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Geography, Economics, and Biology/Agricultural Science.

O'Level requirements: Candidates must have at least five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or another recognised O'Level examination, including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, one relevant Social Science or Management Science subject, and another approved subject.

Direct entry (200-level) requirements

Direct Entry lets candidates with a higher qualification — A'Level, IJMB, JUPEB, NCE, ND, or HND — enter university at 200 level without sitting UTME.

Qualifications that may be considered include two relevant A-Level passes in approved subjects; an ND in Project Management, Business Administration, Public Administration, Management, or a related field; an HND in Project Management or another relevant Management or Social Science discipline; an NCE in an appropriate field where accepted; IJMB or JUPEB with suitable passes; or other qualifications approved by JAMB and the institution.

For OAUSTECH specifically, Direct Entry requires GCE (A/L), JUPEB, or IJMB passes in two subjects selected from Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Economics, Biology/Agricultural Science, Geography, Commerce, and Government.

For ABU Zaria's MSc, a minimum of a second-class lower honours degree in Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Building, Urban and Regional Planning, or Engineering from ABU or any other recognised university is required.

Admission requirements summary table

University Programme level Key requirement FUTO BSc (B.Tech) 5 O'Level credits; UTME: English, Maths, Physics + 1 FUTMINNA BSc (B.Tech) 5 O'Level credits; UTME: Maths, Geography, Physics/Econ FUTA BSc (B.Tech) 5 O'Level credits; strong Maths and Physics background Bells University of Technology BSc 5 O'Level credits; UTME: English, Maths, Economics + 1 OAUSTECH BSc 5 credits incl. English, Maths, Economics + 2 others UNILAG Master's (Part-Time) First degree from a recognised institution ABU Zaria MSc Min. second-class lower degree in relevant field Lead City University MSc BSc or HND (minimum second-class lower) Miva Open University BSc 5 O'Level credits incl. English and Mathematics Covenant University Postgraduate First degree; specific requirements vary by programme ATBU Bauchi BSc/PG 5 O'Level credits; UTME subjects as per JAMB brochure LAUTECH BSc 5 O'Level credits; management or technology background UNN BSc/PG 5 O'Level credits; UTME: English, Maths, Economics + 1 Babcock University BSc/PG 5 O'Level credits; UTME: English, Maths, Economics + 1 NOUN BSc (Distance) 5 O'Level credits; flexible entry for working adults

Note: Requirements vary per institution and admission cycle. Always confirm with the JAMB brochure before registration.

Is project management a good career in Nigeria?

Yes — demand for certified project managers in Nigeria continues to grow across construction, oil and gas, telecoms, and the public sector. Entry-level project manager salaries at smaller firms start at an estimated ₦200,000 monthly, while top earners at major oil, gas, and multinational companies can exceed ₦1,500,000 monthly.

When evaluated on an annual basis, crowdsourced salary estimates from platforms like Glassdoor indicate that general project managers in Nigeria earn an estimated average of around ₦3,500,000 to ₦4,500,000 annually, with typical roles scaling higher based on specialisation.

Specialisation significantly boosts pay: an Information Technology Project Manager in Nigeria commands an estimated average of ₦3,000,000 per year, while a Construction Project Manager earns an estimated average of ₦1,951,830 per year.

Note: All compensation figures are estimates that fluctuate based on economic conditions, company scale, and individual negotiations.

FAQs

What is the subject combination for project management in JAMB?

The JAMB subject combination for Project Management generally includes English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and one other relevant subject such as Government, Commerce, Accounting, Geography, Business Studies, Physics, or Chemistry where accepted. For the technology-focused variant offered at federal universities of technology, Physics replaces Economics as a core subject.

What are the direct entry requirements for project management?

Qualifications that may be accepted include two relevant A-Level passes, an ND or HND in Project Management or a related management or social science field, an NCE in an appropriate field, or IJMB/JUPEB passes. Direct Entry requirements are not uniform across Nigerian universities. Always verify with your chosen institution.

Where can I study project management in Nigeria?

For students interested in Project Management, Nigerian universities such as Bells University of Technology and the Federal Universities of Technology in Akure, Owerri, and Minna offer specialised training in Project Management and Project Management Technology. Postgraduate options exist at ABU Zaria, UNILAG, and Lead City University, among others.

Can I study project management by distance learning in Nigeria?

Yes. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federally accredited institution that offers flexible management science programmes accessible from any of its study centres nationwide. Miva Open University also offers its BSc Project Management programme in a fully online format, making it suitable for working professionals.

What O'Level subjects do I need to study project management?

Candidates must possess at least minimum credit passes in five O'Level subjects at not more than two sittings, including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other two subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture, Geography, Tourism, or Civic Education at WAEC, GCE, NECO, or NABTEB. Requirements may differ slightly between universities, so check each institution's official admissions page before applying.

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Source: Legit.ng