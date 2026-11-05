Dubai has published the full list of documents Golden Visa holders must provide when applying to sponsor their parents for residence

The application covers a 10-year residence permit for parents, with specific requirements including health insurance and a dependency certificate

Dubai has confirmed that the process must be completed in person at a service centre, with no option to use a representative

Dubai has revealed exactly what Golden Visa holders need to prepare when applying to sponsor their parents for a 10-year residence permit in the emirate.

The Dubai government published the official list of required documents, giving foreign nationals holding the Golden Visa a clear guide to follow when bringing their parents to live with them on a long-term basis.

Dubai lists requirements for Golden Visa holders seeking 10-year residence permits for parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/LewisTsePuiLung

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for parents' residence in Dubai

According to the Dubai government, applicants must submit the following:

1. The sponsor's original Emirates ID and international passport

2. A dependency certificate issued and certified by the relevant consulate

3. A recent personal photograph meeting the requirements of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

4. Valid health insurance

5. A certified birth certificate

6. The sponsor's bank account IBAN

Dubai Golden Visa parents' residence application

Beyond gathering the documents, there is one additional condition applicants must be aware of before heading to the service centre. Dubai has specified that the process requires a physical visit to complete, and only the applicant themselves is permitted to attend. Applications cannot be lodged through a third party or representative under any circumstances.

The 10-year residence permit for parents of Golden Visa holders is part of Dubai's broader effort to allow long-term residents to build stable family lives within the emirate.

Dubai lists categories eligible for Golden Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai had detailed the eligibility criteria for foreigners seeking its 10-year Golden Visa, which allows qualified individuals to obtain long-term residency in the emirate.

The programme is open to four major groups: investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, and humanitarian workers who meet the government's stipulated requirements.

Source: Legit.ng