Nollywood legend Genevieve Nnaji made a rare public appearance at Lagos Fashion Week, turning heads with her stunning outfit

Celebrity designer Veronica Odeka shared photos of Genevieve in an Orire SS27 dress, sending social media into a frenzy

Fellow celebrities including Erica Nlewedim and Ini Dima Okojie were among those who reacted to her breathtaking look

Genevieve Nnaji has reminded everyone exactly why she remains one of Nollywood's most iconic figures, stepping out at Lagos Fashion Week in a look that stopped the internet cold.

The actress, known for keeping a deliberately low profile in recent years, chose the high-profile fashion event to resurface publicly, wearing an Orire SS27 dress straight from the runway.

Genevieve Nnaji sets social media abuzz with her elegant event look. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Celebrity designer Veronica Odeka shared the photos from the occasion, and the response from fans and fellow stars was almost immediate.

Celebrities react to Genevieve Nnaji's look

It was not just fans who could not contain themselves. Some of Nollywood's biggest names flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

Erica Nlewedim wrote, "Wow, no wonder everywhere became so hot," while Steve Chuks had perhaps the most viral reaction, writing:

"El Niño no reach o," suggesting the actress herself was the real source of heat that day.

Ini Dima-Okojie was equally expressive, asking, "What did we do to deserve this?"

Ruth Eze kept it regal, writing: "Only one Queen Jenny." Ken Eric, Paschaline Alex, and Mercy Macjoe also chimed in, each expressing their admiration through love emojis.

See the actress' viral Instagram posts below:

Fans Weigh In on Genevieve's comeback moment

The excitement extended well beyond celebrity circles, with fans adding their own tributes in the comments.

Here are some reactions below:

@heraldisior wrote: "The Queen! Please continue to style her for me Vero"

@stevechuks_ commented: "El Niño no reach o 🥵🥵🥵"

Genevieve Nnaji commands attention with her breathtaking event look. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Naeto C's wife shares encounter with Genevieve Nnaji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nicole Chikwe, wife of rapper Naeto C, ignied mixed reactions after sharing a video praising Genevieve Nnaji.

She described meeting the actress at a café as overwhelming and surreal, saying Genevieve's presence lit up the room.

Nicole expressed feeling unworthy to be in her presence. While some fans agreed with her admiration, others criticised her for exaggerating and “worshipping” a fellow human.

Source: Legit.ng