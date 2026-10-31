Covenant University published its approved 2026/2027 tuition fees for the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Law

Medicine and Surgery students on the national track face fees above ₦4.6 million for the academic year

Law students on the national track will pay over ₦2.8 million, with separate rates set for international and African descent foreign students

Covenant University has released its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.

It covers students enrolled in Medicine and Surgery under the College of Health Sciences (CHS) and those in the Faculty of Law.

Covenant University school fees for 2026/2027 reveal updated tuition rates for Medicine and Surgery and Law across all student categories. Credit: CovenantUni

Source: UGC

Medicine and Surgery fees at Covenant university

For the College of Health Sciences, national students studying Medicine and Surgery will pay ₦4,639,405.00 for the academic year. International students are charged $10,850, while students of African descent holding foreign nationality will pay $5,500.

Law school fees for 2026/2027

Students in the Faculty of Law on the national track will pay ₦2,872,474.00. The international rate is set at $9,500, and the African descent foreign category attracts a fee of $4,250.

The figures show a clear pricing structure that separates students into three categories: Nigerian nationals, full international students, and a middle-tier for those of African descent who hold foreign passports. Across both programmes, Medicine and Surgery commands significantly higher fees than Law, with the national rate for medical students running more than ₦1.7 million above that of law students.

Covenant University, a private Christian mission university located in Ota, Ogun State, is known for operating one of the more expensive tuition structures among private universities in Nigeria. Its fees are reviewed periodically and vary by programme and student category.

Prospective and returning students in both programmes are advised to confirm the full breakdown of charges, including any additional levies, directly with the university's bursary or admissions office before the start of the academic session.

Full list below:

CHS – Medicine and Surgery

National: ₦4,639,405.00

International: $10,850

African Descent Foreign: $5,500

LAW – Law

National: ₦2,872,474.00

International: $9,500

African Descent Foreign: $4,250

24 items not allowed at Covenant university

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, has a strict code of conduct that extends beyond academics. To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the university enforces a list of prohibited items that students are not allowed to bring onto campus in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng