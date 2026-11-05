The Nigerian stock market closed higher on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the NGX All-Share Index gained 0.19% to 254,762.81 points.

Market capitalisation increased from N165.107 trillion to N165.415 trillion, representing a gain of N308 billion.

Transcorp Power, Caverton Offshore and E-Tranzact led the gainers, while Eterna, Sovereign Trust Insurance and Learn Africa topped the losers.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed positively on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the benchmark index advanced for the session.

Data showed that buying interest in banking stocks and Transcorp Power supported the market's positive performance, despite losses in the insurance, consumer goods, and oil and gas sectors.

Nigerian investors gain as NGX All-Share Index rises 0.19% Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The market's year-to-date return increased to 63.72%, while its month-to-date return improved to 0.2%.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 254,289.35 points to 254,762.81 points, while market capitalisation increased from N165.107 trillion to N165.415 trillion, Punch reports.

NGX top gainers

Transcorp Power rose from N184.60 to N203.00, gaining N18.40 (+9.97%).

Caverton Offshore Support advanced from N3.05 to N3.35, adding N0.30 (+9.84%).

E-Tranzact International increased from N15.50 to N17.00, gaining N1.50 (+9.68%).

Haldane McCall climbed from N3.26 to N3.50, up N0.24 (+7.36%).

International Energy Insurance rose from N1.65 to N1.77, gaining N0.12 (+7.27%).

NGX top losers

Eterna fell from N42.75 to N38.50, losing N4.25 (-9.94%).

Sovereign Trust Insurance dropped from N2.12 to N1.91, shedding N0.21 (-9.91%).

Learn Africa declined from N9.15 to N8.25, losing N0.90 (-9.84%).

Cornerstone Insurance decreased from N4.30 to N3.90, shedding N0.40 (-9.30%).

Mutual Benefits Assurance fell from N2.92 to N2.72, down N0.20 (-6.85%)

Nigerian stock market extends gains as 27 stocks advance Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 552.31 million shares worth N37.46 billion were exchanged in 32,874 deals.

Zichis led trading by volume, with 127.48 million shares traded.

First HoldCo recorded the highest transaction value at N12.67 billion.

GTCO gained 5.13% to close at N123.00.

Zenith Bank advanced by 2.65% to N120.00.

UBA rose by 2.68% to N42.10.

OPay IPO stalls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OPay has suspended its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following a regulatory inquiry in a foreign jurisdiction, the digital financial services company has announced.

In a statement issued on October 31, 2026, the company said it made the decision after discussions with the underwriters and described the move as the most prudent course of action under the circumstances.

The decision follows the mutual termination of the underwriting agreement signed on October 29, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng