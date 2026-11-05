MTN Nigeria has opened applications for its 2027 Global Graduate Development Programme, offering young graduates an opportunity to begin their careers

Applicants must have at least a Second Class Upper degree or HND Upper Credit and must have completed their NYSC by September 2026

Interested Nigerian graduates have until November 6, 2026, to apply, with the programme combining professional training, employment, mentorship and workplace experience

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has announced the opening of applications for its 2027 Global Graduate Development Programme, inviting qualified young Nigerians to apply for an opportunity to build their careers with the telecommunications company.

The programme is designed to identify, develop and accelerate talented graduates into important roles within MTN's operations across Africa and the Middle East.

MTN is recruiting young graduates for its 2027 programme Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

According to the programme details published on recruitment platforms, applications will close on November 6, 2026, giving interested candidates only a short window to submit their applications.

The initiative, themed The Future Is Yours To Create, combines formal professional training through the MTN Academy with practical workplace experience.

Successful candidates will be employed and placed in roles aligned with the company's business operations, where they will gain experience through job placements, rotations, mentoring and coaching.

Requirements for MTN's 2027 graduate programme

The opportunity is open to Nigerian graduates who meet the academic and other eligibility conditions.

Applicants are expected to:

Have a Bachelor's degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division (2:1) or an HND with Upper Credit.

Have graduated in 2024 or later.

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in September 2026 and possess a valid discharge certificate.

Be fluent in English.

Have a valid international passport.

Candidates are also expected to demonstrate strong analytical, numerical, research, communication and relationship-building skills.

Other desirable competencies include digital marketing, business development, technology security, teamwork and intermediate proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

The MTN Global Graduate Programme targets talented young graduates Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Benefits of MTN's graduate programme

The programme offers successful applicants an opportunity to combine employment with structured professional development.

Participants will receive training through the MTN Academy, with learning centres across Southern, Northern and Western Africa.

Other opportunities include:

Mentorship and professional coaching.

Practical workplace training and job rotations.

Exposure to experienced professionals and senior executives.

International exchange and secondment opportunities.

Accelerated career development.

MTN says its Global Graduate Programme provides graduates with hands-on experience in the technology and telecommunications industry across Africa and the Middle East.

How to apply for MTN's 2027 graduate programme

Interested and qualified Nigerians can visit the MTN Global Graduate Programme application portal to review the requirements and submit their applications.

Applicants should provide accurate personal and academic information and ensure they have the required supporting documents.

The application deadline is November 6, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline.

Link to apply

7UP invites graduates to apply for exciting job opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited is now accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme.

The company is said to offer graduates an opportunity to contribute to business operations while building a strong foundation for future career growth in the Business.

Over the years, the company has grown to become one of the longest-standing businesses in the country.

Source: Legit.ng