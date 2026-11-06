Germany's passport rules set a strict age threshold that determines whether a holder qualifies for a 10-year or 6-year validity period

All applicants, including newborns, must appear in person at the embassy when submitting passport or identity card applications

German passports are produced centrally in Berlin, with processing times ranging from three weeks to over two months depending on the option chosen

Germany has set a clear age requirement that determines how long a citizen's passport remains valid, with adults aged 24 and older qualifying for the standard 10-year biometric passport while those younger than 24 receive a document valid for only six years.

The rules, published by the German Embassy in Accra, also cover other travel documents. Provisional passports carry a one-year validity, while travel documents issued solely for the purpose of returning to Germany are limited to a maximum of four weeks.

Germany sets minimum age requirements for 10-year passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for 10-year German passport

One of the key requirements under the German system is that all applicants must be physically present at the time of application, regardless of age. This applies to newborns and infants as well.

When a child's document is being processed, both the child and all legal guardians are required to attend in person for identification and fingerprinting where applicable.

Each individual applicant must book a separate appointment in advance, though a single appointment can cover multiple documents for the same person, such as a passport and an identity card submitted together. Adolescents from the age of 16 may apply for an identity card independently, without requiring the involvement of a legal guardian.

Passport processing times in Germany

German biometric passports and identity cards are produced centrally by Bundesdruckerei, the Federal Printing Office based in Berlin. Processing times vary depending on the type of document and the option selected.

A regular passport takes between six and eight weeks from the date the embassy places the order with Bundesdruckerei. Applicants who choose the express option can expect a turnaround of three to four weeks, though an additional surcharge applies for the accelerated processing at the printing facility. Identity cards follow a separate timeline, taking five to six weeks to process.

Applicants should note that the express surcharge only covers faster production at Bundesdruckerei and does not speed up the delivery of the document from Berlin to the German mission abroad. The embassy has stated that neither the Federal Printing Office nor German missions have any control over international delivery times, and that given recurring disruptions in air freight, no specific delivery date can be guaranteed. Any estimated delivery timeframe provided is non-binding.

Delays in the application process itself, such as missing documents at the time of submission, will extend the stated processing times accordingly.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng