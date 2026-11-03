A Nigerian university published its tuition fees for two College of Health Sciences programmes for the 2026 academic year

The fees cover both national and international students, with separate rates for those of African descent and foreign nationals

Nursing Science carries a higher tuition cost than Medical Laboratory Science across all three student categories

Covenant University has released its official tuition fees for two programmes under its College of Health Sciences (CHS), covering Medical Laboratory Science and Nursing Science for the 2026 academic year.

The fees apply to three categories of students: national, international students of African descent, and international students of foreign nationality.

CHS Medical Laboratory Science tuition fees show national, African descent, and foreign international student charges for the 2026 academic year. Credit: CovenantUni

Source: UGC

Medical Laboratory Science fees

For the Medical Laboratory Science programme, national students are required to pay ₦1,900,005.00. International students of African descent face a higher charge of $8,500, while international students of foreign nationality pay $3,500.

Nursing science fees

Nursing Science attracts considerably higher fees across all categories. National students pay ₦2,509,945.00, making it more than ₦600,000 costlier than Medical Laboratory Science for domestic students. International students of African descent are charged $9,500, while those classified as foreign nationals pay $4,250.

In both programmes, international students of African descent pay more than twice the dollar amount charged to foreign nationals, a pricing structure that reverses the pattern typically seen in many international institutions where citizens of the host continent pay less.

The fee differences between the two health science programmes reflect the varying resource demands and training costs associated with each discipline. Nursing Science, which involves more intensive clinical training and a broader curriculum, commands the higher rate at every student level.

Prospective students of Covenant University and their families are advised to confirm the current fee schedule directly with the university's admissions office, as figures may be subject to revision ahead of each academic session.

CGPA of Covenant University's 2026 best student released

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Computer Engineering student has topped all graduating students at Covenant University, Ota, in Ogun State, recording a near-perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99.

Source: Legit.ng