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Cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery in Nigeria; admission requirements in different universities
Education

Cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery in Nigeria; admission requirements in different universities

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

The cut-off point for medicine and surgery in Nigeria ranges between 150 and 320 points at competitive universities. Each university offering the course requires a higher cut-off mark than the 2026/2027 national minimum of 150 and a JAMB UTME subject combination of English language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

The JAMB logo and Nile University of Nigeria students
The cut-off mark for medicine and surgery in Nigeria changes by university and admission cycle. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria, @DailyPostNigeria (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The JAMB cut-off mark for medicine and surgery in private universities ranges between 200 and 280 points.
  • For top-tier federal universities such as the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the entry cut-off point is 318 marks.
  • The 2026 JAMB policy sets the minimum tolerable admission score for universities and colleges of nursing at 150 points.
  • Medicine and surgery is a six-year course offered at Colleges of Health Sciences across private, state, and federal universities in Nigeria.

What is the cut-off mark for medicine and surgery in Nigeria in 2026?

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The minimum JAMB cut-off mark required for medicine and surgery is 150 points, consistent with the 2026 JAMB policy. Most degree-awarding universities of medicine and surgery set higher marks as the course attracts large volumes of applicants.

Competitive federal universities such as the University of Ibadan, UNILAG, the University of Nigeria, and others set a higher benchmark for the course.

Healthcare professionals offering a check up
Entry into a school of medicine and surgery in Nigeria is dependent on having a JAMB UTME score that meets or exceeds the specific university's cut-off. Photo: @pexels.com, Ellison Ei
Source: UGC

On the other hand, institutions such as the Obafemi Awolowo University's College of Health Sciences use a 50:40:10 aggregate formula, which includes a JAMB UTME (50%), post-UTME screening (40%), and O'Level results (10%).

According to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, there are thirty-seven fully accredited medical schools. Have a look at this breakdown of top Nigerian universities and their cut-off marks for medicine and surgery in 2026 as per each university's official website.

School of Medicine and Surgery

Cut-off points

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

318

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi, Anambra

310.5

University of Ibadan, Oyo State

290

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

280

Ekiti State University

260

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

250

Bayero University, Kano

240

University of Ilorin

240

Lagos State University

240

University of Jos

240

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

240

University of Maiduguri

250

Niger Delta University

220

University of Calabar

220

Kaduna State University

220

PAMO University of Medical Sciences

220

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences

200

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

200

University of Benin

200

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti

180

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

180

Madonna University, Elele

180

Delta State University

160

University of Port-Harcourt

160

University of Uyo

150

Imo State University, Owerri

150

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma

150

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What is the subject combination for medicine and surgery in Nigeria?

To secure a spot in Nigeria's schools of medicine, candidates must possess at least five O' Level (SSCE/WAEC/NECO) credit passes in a maximum of two sittings in English language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

The JAMB subject combination for medicine and surgery includes the English language (compulsory), Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

Individual universities often have stricter additional requirements, such as the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Ilorin, which require students to obtain their credit passes in relevant subjects in not more than one sitting.

A medical professional checks blood pressure of a woman
Candidates must have at least five credit passes in one sitting to gain admission to universities of medicine and surgery. Photo: @pexels.com, Lagos Food Bank Initiative
Source: UGC

Admission requirements for medicine and surgery in Nigeria

Beyond meeting the cut-off point to study medicine and surgery (MBBS) in Nigeria, candidates must meet the following requirements,

  • Be at least 16 years of age.
  • Must have satisfactory results from entry aptitude tests.
  • Must have registered for and been admitted through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.
  • Must have satisfactory results in the post-UTME screening of the respective university examination board (JUPEB) at an acceptable grade level.
  • Must have chosen their preferred university as the first choice university in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or applied for a change of Institution.
  • Holders of first degrees in appropriate science areas can receive admission through the direct entry mode.

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University students in a laboratory
Admission requirements for medicine and surgery in students include possessing academic passes in Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Zoology. Photo: @commons.wikimedia.org, Mistaiyke
Source: UGC

Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?

University of Uyo, Imo State University, and Ambrose Alli University share the lowest cut-off at 150 points, matching the national JAMB minimum.

What is the cut-off mark for medicine and surgery at the University of Abuja?

The University of Abuja offers a fully accredited Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, with a cut-off point of 230. In 2025, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria approved an increase in the admission quota for the MBBS programme from 75 to 200.

How much does it cost to study medicine and surgery in Nigeria?

Tuition fees for studying medicine and surgery in Nigeria vary significantly depending on the type of institution. Federal universities offer some of the most affordable rates, generally costing between ₦100,000 and ₦350,000 per semester, while state universities can offer up to ₦500,000 per academic session.

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Private universities such as Madonna University and Afe Babalola University charge considerably higher tuition rates of between ₦2 million and ₦6.9 million. Have a look at the average costs of medicine and surgery in Nigeria.

University

University type

Fee per semester (New students)

Fee per semester (Returning students)

University of Calabar

Federal university

₦42,750

₦39,000

Ahmadu Bello University

Federal university

₦70,250

₦78,875

Benue State University

State university

₦72,900

₦145,900

University of Lagos

Federal university

₦176,300

₦190,250

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

Federal university

₦189,000

₦145,200

Ambrose Alli University

State university

₦162,200

₦162,200

Obafemi Awolowo University

Federal university

₦190,200

₦128,200

Bowen University

Private university

₦220,000

₦480,000

University of Ilorin

Federal university

₦254,640

₦103,560

Osun State University

State university

₦550,000

₦550,000

University on the Niger

Private university

₦2.8 million

₦2.5 million

Bingham University

Private university

₦2.9 million

₦3.3 million

Nile University of Nigeria

Private university

₦3.5 million

₦3.5 million

Babcock University

Private university

₦5.5 million (annual)

₦4 million–₦4.5 million

Which university in Nigeria is the best for medicine and surgery?

According to EduRank, the University of Ibadan (UI) has a long-standing reputation as a teaching hospital and the best university for medicine and surgery. Other top-ranked options include the University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Ahmadu Bello University.

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How many years does medicine and surgery take at a Nigerian university?

The MBBS program typically runs for 6 years with a one-year internship. This is often extended depending on the university's academic calendar and how a student navigates pre-clinical and clinical stages.

After graduation, students spend a mandatory one-year internship (housemanship) before full licensing.

The cut-off mark and admission requirements for medicine and surgery in Nigerian universities range between 150 and 320 points. Admission depends directly on a candidate's scores across UTME, post-UTME, and secondary school results, as well as other institutional requirements.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best universities in Nigeria to study medicine and dentistry. According to the latest World University Rankings, the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, are among the best universities in Nigeria to study medicine and dentistry.

Medicine is considered one of the most competitive courses in Nigeria, and the nation is home to some of the top-rated institutions for medical courses in Africa. Discover details of Nigeria's most competitive schools of medicine and dentistry.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.

Tags:
JAMBUniversity Of IbadanNigerian UniversitiesUNILAG - University of LagosUniversity Of Benin (UNIBEN -)
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