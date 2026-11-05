Seyi Makinde unveiled his Reset Agenda manifesto in Abuja, outlining plans to redirect oil windfalls to ordinary Nigerians

The Oyo State governor, running on the Allied Peoples Movement platform, set out proposals on electricity, governance and electoral reform

Makinde's running mate, former DSS chief Lawal Musa Daura, warned that opposition parties were being suppressed ahead of the 2027 polls

Abuja, FCT - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, now the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), has called for a system that channels crude oil earnings above the federal budget benchmark directly into the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, arguing that citizens have no reason to be poor in a country as richly endowed as Nigeria.

Makinde made the proposal on Wednesday at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, where he launched his Reset Agenda manifesto ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election. He appeared alongside his running mate, Alhaji Lawal Musa Daura, and APM National Chairman Yusuf Mamman Dantalle.

Oyo State Governor and APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde unveils his Reset Agenda manifesto in Abuja ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

Nigeria's annual budgets are tied to a benchmark crude oil price, and revenues earned above that figure have historically been split between the federal, state and local governments or saved. Makinde wants those windfalls redirected to improve living conditions for millions of Nigerians, particularly those in rural communities.

Makinde on Economic Reform and Governance

The governor challenged the notion that macroeconomic stability was an end in itself. "For us, macroeconomic reforms must translate into improvements in people's lives," he said, adding that the gap between policy outcomes and citizens' wellbeing remained one of Nigeria's most pressing problems.

He said any government that made promises to Nigerians must back those promises with detailed implementation plans, measurable targets and institutions capable of enforcing accountability. He pledged to announce performance targets within his first 100 days in office if elected.

On electricity, Makinde said the law granting states authority over power does not remove the Federal Government's obligation to fix generation and distribution challenges. He urged Nigerians to hold the government to its commitments on power supply.

He also said his administration would expand opportunities for all citizens regardless of tribe or religion and work to strengthen public institutions. "We must develop people's abilities and expand their access to opportunities. We must also have institutions that work," he said.

2027: Electoral and Political Reforms

On restructuring the political system, Makinde proposed that a presidential candidate should be required to win more than half of all votes cast before being declared the winner, a move he said would foster broader political cooperation across the country.

He also called for a transitional government of national unity and a national conference to give Nigerians a platform to agree on the country's direction.

Daura, a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, warned that the suppression of opposition parties posed a threat to Nigeria's democracy and stressed the need for a level playing field ahead of the 2027 polls.

In his opening remarks, Dantalle said the 2027 election was about the future of millions of Nigerians, not the APM alone. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral and conduct credible polls, describing electoral fraud as the worst form of banditry.

Source: Legit.ng