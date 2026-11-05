Dubai's government released a list of required documents for Golden Visa holders who want to sponsor their family members

The documents cover everything from marriage certificates to health insurance, with specific rules depending on who is acting as sponsor

Unmarried sons and daughters above 18 years of age must provide an undertaking confirming their marital status

Dubai has released an official list of documents that Golden Visa investors are required to submit when applying to sponsor their family members for a 10-year residence permit in the emirate.

The Dubai government confirmed that the requirements apply to Golden Visa holders seeking to bring immediate family under their sponsorship, with the documentation covering identity, legal status, and financial details.

Dubai states what Golden Visa investors must submit before sponsoring family members. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OMER MESSINGER/LewisTsePuiLung

Source: Getty Images

Dubai Golden Visa: family sponsorship

Below is the full list of documents that applicants must present:

1. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the father, duly notarised, if the mother is acting as the sponsor.

2. An undertaking confirming that any unmarried sons or daughters above 18 years of age are not married.

3. The sponsor's original Emirates ID and international passport.

4. A recent personal photograph that meets the requirements of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

5. Valid health insurance coverage.

6. A duly certified marriage certificate.

7. Certified birth certificates for all children, both male and female.

8. The sponsor's bank account IBAN.

Key conditions Golden Visa holders should note

One of the more specific requirements on the list concerns adult children. Any son or daughter above the age of 18 who remains unmarried must provide a written undertaking confirming that status before they can be included in the family residence application.

Where the mother is the sponsoring party rather than the father, an additional layer of documentation applies. A notarised NOC from the father must be obtained and submitted alongside the other supporting documents.

Health insurance is listed as a mandatory requirement, meaning coverage must be active and valid at the time of application. Sponsors must also supply their IBAN number, linking the application to a verifiable bank account in their name.

All certificates, including marriage and birth documents, must be duly certified before submission. Personal photographs are required to conform to the standards set by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, which governs identity documentation across the UAE.

Dubai states requirement for golden visa.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai had outlined the requirements for foreigners seeking its 10-year Golden Visa.

The programme covers four main categories: investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, and humanitarian workers who meet the eligibility conditions.

Source: Legit.ng