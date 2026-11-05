Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa received a ribbon-adorned black Lexus SUV from her husband to mark their third wedding anniversary

Her husband Kleanson, presented the car alongside gift boxes and paperwork at their Asaba home in a candid outdoor surprise

An overwhelmed Ekene dropped to her knees in gratitude and shared a heartfelt message about love, grace, and choosing each other daily

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa was left completely overwhelmed when her husband, Kleanson, pulled off a grand anniversary surprise at their home in Asaba, Delta State, on 5 November 2026.

In a video shared online, Kleanson presented his wife with a ribbon-adorned black Lexus SUV, complete with gift boxes and paperwork, to celebrate three years of marriage.

Ekene Umenwa’s reaction to unexpected car gift from husband sparks online debate. Credit: @ekeneumenwa

Source: Instagram

The candid footage captured the moment on their driveway and porch as the reality of the gesture sank in, with Ekene dropping to her knees in an emotional outpouring of gratitude.

Ekene Umenwa's Heartfelt Anniversary Message

Beyond the excitement of a new car, the actress used the milestone to reflect on what marriage truly means to her.

Rather than focusing on grand gestures alone, she wrote about the quiet, everyday choices that hold a union together: love, understanding, forgiveness, and showing up consistently for each other.

In her tribute to her husband, she wrote:

"My darling husband @kleanson, thank you for loving me, choosing me and making beautiful memories with me. Thank you for the thoughtful gifts, the sacrifices, the little things that often go unnoticed and the many ways you continue to show up for our family. This beautiful gift reminds me of your thoughtfulness, but beyond the gifts, I cherish the man, the friendship, the partnership, and the home we are building together."

Ekene Umenwa’s reaction to unexpected car gift from husband sparks online debate. Cedit: @ekeneumena

Source: Instagram

She also shared a broader message of faith, addressing married couples and those praying for their own love stories:

"I have come to understand that marriage is not about who gives the biggest gifts or who celebrates the loudest. It's about God's grace, genuine love, understanding, forgiveness, friendship, and choosing each other every day. My prayer for every married couple and everyone trusting God for their own beautiful story is that your homes will never lack love, peace, provision, and reasons to rejoice."

Ekene closed her post with a prayer that the years ahead would be "even more beautiful, purposeful, and filled with God's presence," crediting all glory to God for the blessings in her life.

Watch the surprise car reveal that left Ekene Umenwa on her knees:

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deacon Famous explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after she knelt for Moses Bliss.

According to Deacon Famous, Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

He added that the actress' husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them.

Source: Legit.ng