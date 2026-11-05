Breaking: Bomb Threats Scare Europe, 14 Flights Cancelled
- At least 14 flights across Europe were forced to divert, land early, or receive fighter-jet escorts following a wave of bomb threats
- Italian military jets intercepted one passenger aircraft and guided it to Rome, while a Dublin flight was redirected to a French military base
- Flights from Warsaw, Milan, Copenhagen, Madrid and London were among those caught up in the disruption
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At least 14 commercial flights across Europe were diverted, forced into early landings, or escorted by military aircraft after bomb threats targeted multiple planes in a sweeping security scare that stretched across the continent.
The incidents affected flights operating out of several major cities, including Warsaw, Milan, Copenhagen, Madrid and London. Authorities in multiple countries scrambled to respond as the threats came in, triggering emergency protocols at airports and air defence installations.
Fighter jets scrambled across Europe
Italian air force jets intercepted one of the targeted passenger aircraft and escorted it safely to Rome, while a separate flight that had departed Dublin was redirected away from its original destination and guided to a French military base. The scale of the response underlined how seriously aviation and defence authorities treated the threats.
Despite the significant disruption, searches carried out on several of the affected aircraft turned up nothing. No explosives were found on any plane that was inspected, according to authorities.
The incidents raised urgent questions about the coordination behind the threats and whether they were linked. Bomb threats targeting multiple flights across different countries simultaneously are rare, and the breadth of Monday's disruption forced a rapid, continent-wide security response.
Passengers on the affected flights faced delays and uncertainty as aircraft were grounded at unplanned locations while security teams completed their checks. Airports across Europe were placed on heightened alert as the situation unfolded.
Investigations into the source and motive behind the threats were underway across the affected countries.
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng