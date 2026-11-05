NNPCL reduced its petrol pump price at filling stations in Abuja and Lagos following a pricing at Dangote Refinery and depots

Motorists in Abuja will now pay N1,325 per litre at NNPCL outlets, down from between N1,370 and N1,405

Depot prices across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri showed mixed movements

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has cut its petrol pump price at retail outlets in Abuja and Lagos, following a downward pricing review by the Dangote Refinery.

Checks by Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, confirmed that NNPCL filling stations in Abuja now sell petrol at N1,325 per litre, compared with the previous range of N1,370 to N1,405.

Motorists get relief as NNPCL cuts petrol price in Abuja and Lagos. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

That represents a reduction of between N45 and N80 per litre for motorists in the capital. Outlets along the Kubwa Expressway and in Gwarinpa are among those already selling at the new rate.

In Lagos, NNPCL stations brought their pump price down by N5 to N1,355 per litre, from N1,360.

Depot prices across Nigeria show mixed movements

Petroleumprice.ng data revealed uneven shifts in depot prices at terminals across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri.

In Lagos, Rain Oil recorded the sharpest increase, lifting its price by N60 to N1,350 per litre.

A.A. Rano moved up slightly by N2 to N1,295.

On the other side, MRS dropped its price by N5 to N1,305, Pinnacle lowered its rate by N2 to N1,303, and Wosbab cut its price by N10 to N1,290. Nipco held steady at N1,290 per litre.

Marketers in Port Harcourt broadly moved in the same direction.

Bulk Strategic raised its price by N26 to N1,310 per litre, Masters increased its rate by N27 to reach the same N1,310 mark, and T.S.L added N10 to also land at N1,310.

In Calabar, Fynefield made the largest single cut of the day, reducing its price by N45 to N1,315, while Northwest went the other way with a N12 increase to N1,330.

Fresh petrol price changes hit NNPCL stations after Dangote's adjustment. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Warri prices hold steady for some marketers

In Warri, A.Y.M. Shafa and Matrix kept their prices unchanged at N1,300 per litre, while Parker raised its rate by N10 to N1,310.

The varying movements across depots reflect how individual marketers are responding to shifts in supply costs, with the Dangote Refinery's pricing adjustments continuing to influence pump and depot rates nationwide.

NNPC moves to sell shares to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has unveiled plans to sell part of its shares to Nigerians through an initial public offering (IPO), following the historic public share sale by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The proposed listing could allow ordinary Nigerians and institutional investors to own a stake in the national oil company for the first time.

NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, disclosed the plans in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng