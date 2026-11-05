Former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode pledged support for President Tinubu's re-election bid and APC governorship candidate Hamzat after a meeting with political associates

Ambode's group announced plans to host Hamzat and other APC candidates in Epe next week to demonstrate party unity ahead of 2027

The mobilisation drive will target grassroots communities, market women, artisans, and persons with disabilities across Lagos State

Lagos, Nigeria - Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has declared his intention to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election and for the candidacy of Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship hopeful in Lagos, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement from the Ambode Support Associates, signed by former General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the development on Wednesday, November 4, following a closed-door meeting between Ambode and his political allies.

Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode pledges support for President Tinubu's re-election and Hamzat's governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: Akinwunmi Ambode

Source: UGC

2027 Elections: Epe Gathering in the Works

Ambode used the meeting to pledge that he would work to strengthen party unity and deepen political relationships within the Lagos APC. Plans are already in motion to host Hamzat alongside other party candidates in Epe next week, in what the group described as a show of the "strength, unity and collective resolve" of the Lagos APC family.

Tiamiyu said the event is expected to draw members, political leaders, community stakeholders and party loyalists from across the state, and will serve as a platform to renew commitment to the party's electoral goals in 2027.

Lagos 2027: Grassroots Drive Begins

Beyond the high-profile gathering, the group said its mobilisation effort would reach down to the grassroots level, targeting community development associations (CDAs), market women, artisans and persons with disabilities. The campaign operates under the philosophy of "One Nation, One Community, One Family."

"Unity must translate into action, relationships must translate into stronger alliances, and collective commitment must translate into electoral success because we believe strongly in inclusion," the statement read.

The move signals Ambode's return to active political engagement in Lagos, with his associates positioning him as a key figure in building a broad coalition for Tinubu and Hamzat going into the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng