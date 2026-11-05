Prominent APC chieftain Bashir Ahmad shared a public note on how the ongoing N50,000 NERSI relief fund works

The federal government launched the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention on October 30, 2026, to cushion rising living costs

Ahmad warned that the programme is free and that beneficiaries are selected through verified government records, not by payment

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has begun disbursing a N50,000 monthly cash relief to poor and vulnerable Nigerians under a new intervention scheme, prompting a former presidential aide to issue a public warning against fraud.

Legit.ng reports that Bashir Ahmad, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, on Wednesday, November 4, stated that “eligibility is what matters” as the federal government begins disbursing the new N50,000 cash relief to poor and vulnerable households across the country. He clarified how the programme works and cautioned Nigerians against paying anyone to access the funds.

The federal government commences disbursing the N50,000 relief to eligible Nigerians, prompting Bashir Ahmad to caution citizens against fraud. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories, @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, had announced the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The initiative is designed to ease the burden of rising food prices and the high cost of essential goods on low-income households, with each eligible beneficiary receiving N50,000 monthly. The ministry said it is working with licensed digital financial service providers to handle disbursements securely and transparently.

Who qualifies for NERSI fund?

Ahmad, in what he described as an "important note," warned that not all Nigerians will qualify for the relief.

He wrote:

"Eligibility is what matters. Not everyone will qualify for the relief fund. Beneficiaries are selected based on verified government records and eligibility criteria."

He also stressed that the programme carries no fees:

"The programme is free. Do not pay anyone to secure your N50,000."

The intervention comes as many vulnerable Nigerians continue to struggle with the high cost of living, and several people have been asking how they can access the funds. Ahmad's post appeared aimed at cutting through the confusion and preventing fraudsters from exploiting the public interest around the scheme.

Read Ahmad's full X post below:

The ministry identified its official NERSI portal as the designated channel for information and applications.

It also urged Nigerians to rely only on verified government sources for details about the programme.

The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Read more on Federal Government's intervention

BOI launches guaranteed loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The government hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng