APC Chieftain Speaks on What Matters as FG Introduces N50,000 Cash Relief for Nigerians
- Prominent APC chieftain Bashir Ahmad shared a public note on how the ongoing N50,000 NERSI relief fund works
- The federal government launched the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention on October 30, 2026, to cushion rising living costs
- Ahmad warned that the programme is free and that beneficiaries are selected through verified government records, not by payment
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Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
FCT, Abuja - The federal government has begun disbursing a N50,000 monthly cash relief to poor and vulnerable Nigerians under a new intervention scheme, prompting a former presidential aide to issue a public warning against fraud.
Legit.ng reports that Bashir Ahmad, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, on Wednesday, November 4, stated that “eligibility is what matters” as the federal government begins disbursing the new N50,000 cash relief to poor and vulnerable households across the country. He clarified how the programme works and cautioned Nigerians against paying anyone to access the funds.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, had announced the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) on Friday, October 30, 2026.
The initiative is designed to ease the burden of rising food prices and the high cost of essential goods on low-income households, with each eligible beneficiary receiving N50,000 monthly. The ministry said it is working with licensed digital financial service providers to handle disbursements securely and transparently.
Who qualifies for NERSI fund?
Ahmad, in what he described as an "important note," warned that not all Nigerians will qualify for the relief.
He wrote:
"Eligibility is what matters. Not everyone will qualify for the relief fund. Beneficiaries are selected based on verified government records and eligibility criteria."
He also stressed that the programme carries no fees:
"The programme is free. Do not pay anyone to secure your N50,000."
The intervention comes as many vulnerable Nigerians continue to struggle with the high cost of living, and several people have been asking how they can access the funds. Ahmad's post appeared aimed at cutting through the confusion and preventing fraudsters from exploiting the public interest around the scheme.
Read Ahmad's full X post below:
The ministry identified its official NERSI portal as the designated channel for information and applications.
It also urged Nigerians to rely only on verified government sources for details about the programme.
Read more on Federal Government's intervention
- Explainer: Is FG’s N50,000 monthly cash support a loan or grant?
- Full list of platforms and USSD codes Nigerians can use to access FG’s N50,000 grant
- FG clarifies who can collect its N50,000 monthly cash support on your behalf
BOI launches guaranteed loans
In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.
The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.
The government hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.