Mechanical Engineering in Nigeria: Salaries, Requirements, and How to Become One
Choosing the wrong career path costs you years of regret, but mechanical engineering in Nigeria opens doors across oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, and more. This guide covers everything you need: admission requirements, the best universities, salary expectations, and a clear path to becoming a licensed engineer.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is mechanical engineering?
- Requirements for mechanical engineering in Nigeria
- How many years to study mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
- Which school is best for mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
- How to become a mechanical engineer in Nigeria
- How much is a mechanical engineer's salary in Nigeria?
- Where can mechanical engineers work in Nigeria?
- Job opportunities for fresher mechanical engineers in Nigeria
- FAQs
- How many years does it take to study mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
- Which is the best school for mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
- How much does a fresh mechanical engineering graduate earn in Nigeria?
- Is mechanical engineering in demand in Nigeria?
- Do I need COREN to work as a mechanical engineer in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- A mechanical engineering degree in Nigeria takes five years for UTME candidates.
- Average monthly salaries range from roughly ₦100,000 for entry-level roles to over ₦1,500,000 for senior engineers.
- JAMB subject combination requires English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
- You must register with COREN to legally practise as an engineer in Nigeria.
- Top employers include the oil and gas sector, manufacturing firms, and construction companies.
What is mechanical engineering?
Mechanical engineering applies physics, mathematics, and materials science to design, analyse, manufacture, and maintain mechanical systems. It is a vital field that impacts many industries in Nigeria, from manufacturing to construction. It is also one of the oldest and broadest engineering disciplines in the world.
Requirements for mechanical engineering in Nigeria
Before applying, confirm you meet the following admission requirements.
O'level (WAEC/NECO) requirements
To qualify, candidates must have at least five credit passes in:
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Any other science subject
These must be obtained in not more than two sittings.
JAMB UTME subject combination
The JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering includes English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
JAMB cut-off score
Most federal universities require JAMB UTME scores of at least 180, whereas most private and state universities only require 150 and above. Most universities also use an aggregate system — JAMB contributes 50% and Post-UTME contributes 50%.
Direct entry requirements
Direct Entry applicants need at least an Upper Credit in the National Diploma (ND) or a good A-level pass in Mathematics and Physics.
How many years to study mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
Mechanical engineering in Nigeria typically takes five years for UTME candidates. Postgraduate degrees are completed in an additional one to two years. Direct entry students who gain admission at 200 level may shave off one year.
Which school is best for mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
Several universities consistently produce well-regarded mechanical engineers. Below is a summary of the top options.
The following institutions are widely recognised for their mechanical engineering programmes:
University
Location
Notable Strength
University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Lagos
Industry collaborations, modern labs
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Ile-Ife
Research and innovation focus
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
Zaria
Industry ties and internships
University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
Nsukka
Rigorous coursework, strong faculty
Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
Akure
Technology specialisation
Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)
Owerri
Practical training focus
University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
Ilorin
Rigorous curriculum, research output
Covenant University
Ota
Modern facilities, private sector links
The University of Lagos is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's leading institutions for mechanical engineering. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, well-equipped laboratories, and a dedicated faculty, with an emphasis on hands-on learning, research, and industry collaborations.
Obafemi Awolowo University is renowned for its strong engineering programmes. The department has a reputation for producing highly skilled graduates, with an emphasis on innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.
FUTA is a specialised technology university that excels in engineering education. The School of Engineering and Engineering Technology offers a rigorous Mechanical Engineering programme combining theoretical knowledge with practical applications.
Covenant University, UI, FUTA, and UNILAG are known for having excellent facilities including modern laboratories, workshops, and simulation software.
How to become a mechanical engineer in Nigeria
Follow these steps in order to build a licensed engineering career.
Step 1 — Obtain your O'level qualifications
Sit your WAEC or NECO examinations and secure the required credit passes. Prospective UTME candidates must attain at least five O'level credit passes in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in not more than two sittings.
Step 2 — Register and sit for JAMB UTME
Register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and sit the UTME. The JAMB subject combination for engineering is English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Aim for a competitive score above 200 for federal universities.
Step 3 — Gain admission and complete your degree
Apply through the university's post-UTME process. Once admitted, commit fully to the five-year programme. Focus on elective courses, industrial training (IT), and your final-year project.
Step 4 — Complete NYSC
After graduating, you must complete the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. Applicants must present their degree certificate from an accredited institution and must have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or received an exemption before applying for professional registration.
Step 5 — Register with COREN
If you live in Nigeria and consider yourself an engineer, you must join the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and pass their exams to practise legally.
To be eligible for COREN registration, you must be a graduate of a COREN-accredited engineering programme, have a minimum of four years of post-qualification engineering experience, and pass the COREN Professional Examination.
Register via the COREN portal. To qualify as a Registered Engineer (RE), you must have registered first as a Graduate Engineer and acquired a minimum of four years of relevant professional engineering experience.
Step 6 — Join the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)
Membership in the NSE strengthens your professional credibility. Registration with COREN is required, alongside submission of a portfolio demonstrating significant professional experience and outstanding contributions to engineering and technology.
How much is a mechanical engineer's salary in Nigeria?
Salaries vary widely by experience, sector, and location.
Salaries for mechanical engineers range from ₦100,000 for entry-level positions to over ₦1,500,000 per month for senior-level roles, depending on various factors such as experience, industry, and location.
Entry-level engineers with less than five years of experience typically earn between ₦1,800,000 and ₦3,000,000 annually. Mid-career engineers with five to ten years of experience can expect salaries ranging from ₦3,600,000 to ₦6,000,000.
Senior engineers with over 15 years of experience typically earn ₦7,200,000 or more per year, while top roles in sectors such as oil and gas can exceed ₦1,500,000 a month.
Salary by sector
In the manufacturing sector, salaries range from ₦3,000,000 to ₦5,400,000 per year. Engineers in the public sector or academia might see lower salaries, generally ranging from ₦2,400,000 to ₦4,800,000 annually.
Salary in Lagos
In Lagos, the average salary for mechanical engineers can range from ₦4,800,000 to ₦7,200,000 per year, reflecting the city's high cost of living and the concentration of industries.
Where can mechanical engineers work in Nigeria?
How much you earn as a mechanical engineer often depends on the industry you choose. Here are some of the sectors where Nigerian mechanical engineers find work, starting with the most lucrative.
Oil and gas
If you want the highest salary as a mechanical engineer in Nigeria, the oil and gas sector is where you need to be. Companies like SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes run structured graduate trainee programmes for fresh Nigerian engineering graduates. Oilserv Limited, Saipem, and Technip Energies also regularly hire mechanical engineers for project-based work in the Niger Delta.
Manufacturing
Manufacturing companies hire the most mechanical engineers in Nigeria by volume. This means more job openings and faster career progression for engineers who perform well.
Construction and infrastructure
Mechanical engineers are employed on major civil infrastructure projects, managing HVAC systems, mechanical services, and equipment installation on-site.
Automotive and fleet engineering
Nigeria has one of the largest vehicle fleets in Africa, and quality automotive and fleet engineering talent remains in very short supply. This creates real opportunities for fresh graduates in logistics and transport companies.
Government and academia
Federal and state government agencies, as well as universities, hire mechanical engineers in technical and research roles — though pay is generally lower than the private sector.
Job opportunities for fresher mechanical engineers in Nigeria
As a fresh graduate, entry-level roles to target include:
- Graduate Engineer Trainee — structured programmes at firms like Dangote Group and Shell
- Engineering Intern — exposure to roles at manufacturing plants and construction firms
- Maintenance Engineer — common at FMCG and bottling companies
- Technical Support Engineer — IT-related engineering support roles
Some roles are explicitly described as ideal for a recent graduate or early-career professional seeking to build foundational expertise in mechanical maintenance within a dynamic manufacturing or industrial environment.
Job boards to monitor include Hot Nigerian Jobs, MyJobMag, and Jobberman for roles posted regularly across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.
FAQs
How many years does it take to study mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
The standard programme is a five-year course leading to a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering. Direct entry students may complete the programme in four years, depending on the institution.
Which is the best school for mechanical engineering in Nigeria?
There is no single answer — it depends on your location and goals. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Covenant University, Obafemi Awolowo University, UNILAG, ABU, LAUTECH, UNILORIN, and UNN are commonly recognised universities with strong mechanical engineering programmes.
How much does a fresh mechanical engineering graduate earn in Nigeria?
Entry-level pay typically starts from about ₦100,000 to ₦250,000 per month (roughly ₦1.2 million to ₦3 million a year), depending on the employer and sector. With five to ten years of experience, salaries of ₦3.6 million to ₦6 million a year are common.
Is mechanical engineering in demand in Nigeria?
Yes. Mechanical engineering is a cornerstone of Nigeria's industrial and technological advancement. As the country continues to develop its infrastructure and industrial capabilities, the demand for skilled mechanical engineers has grown.
Do I need COREN to work as a mechanical engineer in Nigeria?
Yes. COREN no longer accepts paper applications for Engineering Personnel Registration; all applications must now be made online via the COREN portal. Practising without registration is illegal under Nigerian law.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
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Source: Legit.ng
Simon Ayub (Project Manager) Simon Ayub is a Content Manager, Strategist, and writer who joined Legit.ng in 2020. He graduated in 2014 with a BSc in Agricultural Economics and is a CPA. Simon has over a decade of experience creating content for Tuko, Yen.com.gh, and other platforms. He works on content encompassing biographies, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Simon was Tuko’s “Writer of the Year” three years running, 2023–2025. In 2023, Simon finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and, in 2024, expanded his skills through Google News Initiative training. You can reach him via simonayub@gmail.com