Mechanical Engineering in Nigeria: Salaries, Requirements, and How to Become One

Choosing the wrong career path costs you years of regret, but mechanical engineering in Nigeria opens doors across oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, and more. This guide covers everything you need: admission requirements, the best universities, salary expectations, and a clear path to becoming a licensed engineer.

Ajaye Oluwatosin, a 24-year-old mechanical engineer who runs her own business, repairs cars in Lagos. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

A mechanical engineering degree in Nigeria takes five years for UTME candidates.

for UTME candidates. Average monthly salaries range from roughly ₦100,000 for entry-level roles to over ₦1,500,000 for senior engineers.

for senior engineers. JAMB subject combination requires English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry .

. You must register with COREN to legally practise as an engineer in Nigeria.

to legally practise as an engineer in Nigeria. Top employers include the oil and gas sector, manufacturing firms, and construction companies.

What is mechanical engineering?

Mechanical engineering applies physics, mathematics, and materials science to design, analyse, manufacture, and maintain mechanical systems. It is a vital field that impacts many industries in Nigeria, from manufacturing to construction. It is also one of the oldest and broadest engineering disciplines in the world.

Requirements for mechanical engineering in Nigeria

Before applying, confirm you meet the following admission requirements.

O'level (WAEC/NECO) requirements

To qualify, candidates must have at least five credit passes in:

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Any other science subject

These must be obtained in not more than two sittings.

JAMB UTME subject combination

The JAMB subject combination for mechanical engineering includes English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

JAMB cut-off score

Most federal universities require JAMB UTME scores of at least 180, whereas most private and state universities only require 150 and above. Most universities also use an aggregate system — JAMB contributes 50% and Post-UTME contributes 50%.

Direct entry requirements

Direct Entry applicants need at least an Upper Credit in the National Diploma (ND) or a good A-level pass in Mathematics and Physics.

How many years to study mechanical engineering in Nigeria?

Mechanical engineering in Nigeria typically takes five years for UTME candidates. Postgraduate degrees are completed in an additional one to two years. Direct entry students who gain admission at 200 level may shave off one year.

Which school is best for mechanical engineering in Nigeria?

Several universities consistently produce well-regarded mechanical engineers. Below is a summary of the top options.

The following institutions are widely recognised for their mechanical engineering programmes:

University Location Notable Strength University of Lagos (UNILAG) Lagos Industry collaborations, modern labs Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife Research and innovation focus Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Industry ties and internships University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Nsukka Rigorous coursework, strong faculty Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Akure Technology specialisation Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Owerri Practical training focus University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Ilorin Rigorous curriculum, research output Covenant University Ota Modern facilities, private sector links

The University of Lagos is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's leading institutions for mechanical engineering. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, well-equipped laboratories, and a dedicated faculty, with an emphasis on hands-on learning, research, and industry collaborations.

Obafemi Awolowo University is renowned for its strong engineering programmes. The department has a reputation for producing highly skilled graduates, with an emphasis on innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

FUTA is a specialised technology university that excels in engineering education. The School of Engineering and Engineering Technology offers a rigorous Mechanical Engineering programme combining theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Covenant University, UI, FUTA, and UNILAG are known for having excellent facilities including modern laboratories, workshops, and simulation software.

How to become a mechanical engineer in Nigeria

Mechanical engineer Ajaye Oluwatosin at work in her Lagos workshop. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Follow these steps in order to build a licensed engineering career.

Step 1 — Obtain your O'level qualifications

Sit your WAEC or NECO examinations and secure the required credit passes. Prospective UTME candidates must attain at least five O'level credit passes in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in not more than two sittings.

Step 2 — Register and sit for JAMB UTME

Register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and sit the UTME. The JAMB subject combination for engineering is English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Aim for a competitive score above 200 for federal universities.

Step 3 — Gain admission and complete your degree

Apply through the university's post-UTME process. Once admitted, commit fully to the five-year programme. Focus on elective courses, industrial training (IT), and your final-year project.

Step 4 — Complete NYSC

After graduating, you must complete the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. Applicants must present their degree certificate from an accredited institution and must have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or received an exemption before applying for professional registration.

Step 5 — Register with COREN

If you live in Nigeria and consider yourself an engineer, you must join the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and pass their exams to practise legally.

To be eligible for COREN registration, you must be a graduate of a COREN-accredited engineering programme, have a minimum of four years of post-qualification engineering experience, and pass the COREN Professional Examination.

Register via the COREN portal. To qualify as a Registered Engineer (RE), you must have registered first as a Graduate Engineer and acquired a minimum of four years of relevant professional engineering experience.

Step 6 — Join the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)

Membership in the NSE strengthens your professional credibility. Registration with COREN is required, alongside submission of a portfolio demonstrating significant professional experience and outstanding contributions to engineering and technology.

How much is a mechanical engineer's salary in Nigeria?

Salaries vary widely by experience, sector, and location.

Salaries for mechanical engineers range from ₦100,000 for entry-level positions to over ₦1,500,000 per month for senior-level roles, depending on various factors such as experience, industry, and location.

Entry-level engineers with less than five years of experience typically earn between ₦1,800,000 and ₦3,000,000 annually. Mid-career engineers with five to ten years of experience can expect salaries ranging from ₦3,600,000 to ₦6,000,000.

Senior engineers with over 15 years of experience typically earn ₦7,200,000 or more per year, while top roles in sectors such as oil and gas can exceed ₦1,500,000 a month.

Salary by sector

In the manufacturing sector, salaries range from ₦3,000,000 to ₦5,400,000 per year. Engineers in the public sector or academia might see lower salaries, generally ranging from ₦2,400,000 to ₦4,800,000 annually.

Salary in Lagos

In Lagos, the average salary for mechanical engineers can range from ₦4,800,000 to ₦7,200,000 per year, reflecting the city's high cost of living and the concentration of industries.

Where can mechanical engineers work in Nigeria?

How much you earn as a mechanical engineer often depends on the industry you choose. Here are some of the sectors where Nigerian mechanical engineers find work, starting with the most lucrative.

Oil and gas

The Mild Hydrocracking Unit at the Dangote petroleum refinery in Lagos. Photo: Toyin Adedokun

Source: Getty Images

If you want the highest salary as a mechanical engineer in Nigeria, the oil and gas sector is where you need to be. Companies like SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes run structured graduate trainee programmes for fresh Nigerian engineering graduates. Oilserv Limited, Saipem, and Technip Energies also regularly hire mechanical engineers for project-based work in the Niger Delta.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing companies hire the most mechanical engineers in Nigeria by volume. This means more job openings and faster career progression for engineers who perform well.

Construction and infrastructure

Mechanical engineers are employed on major civil infrastructure projects, managing HVAC systems, mechanical services, and equipment installation on-site.

Automotive and fleet engineering

Mechanical engineer Tajudeen Esan installs a gas cylinder to convert a car to compressed natural gas in Lagos. Photo: Olympia de Maismont

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has one of the largest vehicle fleets in Africa, and quality automotive and fleet engineering talent remains in very short supply. This creates real opportunities for fresh graduates in logistics and transport companies.

Government and academia

Federal and state government agencies, as well as universities, hire mechanical engineers in technical and research roles — though pay is generally lower than the private sector.

Job opportunities for fresher mechanical engineers in Nigeria

As a fresh graduate, entry-level roles to target include:

Graduate Engineer Trainee — structured programmes at firms like Dangote Group and Shell

— structured programmes at firms like Dangote Group and Shell Engineering Intern — exposure to roles at manufacturing plants and construction firms

— exposure to roles at manufacturing plants and construction firms Maintenance Engineer — common at FMCG and bottling companies

— common at FMCG and bottling companies Technical Support Engineer — IT-related engineering support roles

Some roles are explicitly described as ideal for a recent graduate or early-career professional seeking to build foundational expertise in mechanical maintenance within a dynamic manufacturing or industrial environment.

Job boards to monitor include Hot Nigerian Jobs, MyJobMag, and Jobberman for roles posted regularly across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

FAQs

How many years does it take to study mechanical engineering in Nigeria?

The standard programme is a five-year course leading to a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering. Direct entry students may complete the programme in four years, depending on the institution.

Which is the best school for mechanical engineering in Nigeria?

There is no single answer — it depends on your location and goals. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Covenant University, Obafemi Awolowo University, UNILAG, ABU, LAUTECH, UNILORIN, and UNN are commonly recognised universities with strong mechanical engineering programmes.

How much does a fresh mechanical engineering graduate earn in Nigeria?

Entry-level pay typically starts from about ₦100,000 to ₦250,000 per month (roughly ₦1.2 million to ₦3 million a year), depending on the employer and sector. With five to ten years of experience, salaries of ₦3.6 million to ₦6 million a year are common.

Is mechanical engineering in demand in Nigeria?

Yes. Mechanical engineering is a cornerstone of Nigeria's industrial and technological advancement. As the country continues to develop its infrastructure and industrial capabilities, the demand for skilled mechanical engineers has grown.

Do I need COREN to work as a mechanical engineer in Nigeria?

Yes. COREN no longer accepts paper applications for Engineering Personnel Registration; all applications must now be made online via the COREN portal. Practising without registration is illegal under Nigerian law.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng