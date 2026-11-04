Australia's passport authority confirmed the age limit for eligible nationals to qualify for the standard 10-year passport

Children under a certain age and adults aged 75 and over are issued a shorter 5-year validity passport at a reduced fee

The fees differ depending on passport type, and payment options vary based on where applicants lodge their forms

Australia has set a minimum age requirement for its standard 10-year passport, with the country's passport authority confirming that applicants must be at least 16 years old to qualify for the full-validity document.

The Australian Passport Office lists three distinct passport categories, each carrying a different fee and validity period.

Australia sets minimum age requirements for 10-year passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Age limits and fee for Australian 10-year passport

Adults aged 16 and over pay $422 for a 10-year passport, while children under 16 are issued a five-year child passport at $213.

A five-year adult passport is also available at the same $213 fee, but this option is reserved for people aged 75 and over who prefer a shorter validity period.

How to pay for Australian passport

Where an applicant lodges their form determines which payment methods are accepted. Those applying through Australia Post can pay by EFTPOS, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, or cash. Passport offices, however, accept only EFTPOS, MasterCard, and Visa, and do not take cash payments under any circumstances.

For Australians applying from overseas, fees are typically paid in the local currency at the equivalent Australian dollar amount. EFTPOS and credit card are the standard payment methods accepted at overseas lodgement points.

What Australia passport fee structure means

The tiered system essentially means that a child travelling on an Australian passport will need to renew their document more frequently than an adult, as the five-year validity period expires sooner. Parents and guardians should factor this into travel planning, particularly for long-term trips or relocations abroad.

For older Australians aged 75 and above, the optional five-year passport offers a lower-cost alternative, though those who travel frequently may still choose to apply for the standard 10-year document if they meet the age threshold on the lower end of that bracket.

Full fee details and lodgement information are available through the official Australian passport authority website.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng