The FG is set to train 50,000 young Nigerians in digital technology, creative industries and vocational skills across seven North-West states over 18 weeks

The programme will cover 186 local government areas and include training in fields such as AI, cybersecurity, software engineering and fashion design

The programme will also provide mentorship, certification, internships and job placement support to help participants secure employment or start businesses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has partnered with Conclase Consulting Limited to equip 50,000 young Nigerians with digital technology, creative industry and vocational skills across seven North-West states.

The 18-week programme will be implemented by Conclase through its subsidiary, StacStart, in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara.

FG Targets 50,000 Youths Across 7 States for Training in AI, Cybersecurity, Fashion Design, Others

Source: UGC

According to a company statement released at the weekend, the initiative will cover 186 local government areas across the seven states, Daily Trust reported.

It will combine technical instruction with mentorship, employability development and certification, while providing access to internships and job placements to help participants secure employment or establish businesses.

FG targets 50,000 youths across seven states

Applicants will undergo registration and screening before successful candidates progress through foundational, intermediate and advanced learning levels.

The curriculum will cover in-demand digital skills, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud engineering, software engineering, data analytics, user interface and user experience design.

Other areas include 3D animation, content creation, social media management and graphic design. Participants will also learn vocational skills such as fashion design, culinary arts and food production.

Chief Executive Officer of Conclase Consulting and StacStart, Adeposi Bamiduro, said the initiative was designed to connect skills development with employment and business opportunities.

“Digital skills are only truly valuable when they create opportunities. Our focus is not simply to train young people, but to equip them with practical skills, connect them to opportunities, and help them turn what they have learned into sustainable careers and livelihoods. That is the essence of Skills-to-Jobs,” Bamiduro said.

Programme prioritises women and vulnerable youths

The initiative targets 50% female participation and will include young people who are not in employment, education or training, as well as persons with disabilities.

Programme Director, Abudu Damilola, said the project's success would depend on its ability to help participants translate their newly acquired skills into economic opportunities.

“At Conclase, we believe that skills development becomes truly impactful when it is connected to opportunity. Our responsibility is not simply to train 50,000 young people, but to build a system that helps them translate those skills into meaningful livelihoods,” Damilola said.

Initiative forms part of government's iDICE programme

The programme is part of the Federal Government's Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises initiative, known as iDICE. Conclase Consulting and StacStart will oversee its implementation in the North-West.

FG Targets 50,000 Youths Across 7 States for Training in AI, Cybersecurity, Fashion Design, Others

Source: UGC

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also highlighted the economic potential of Nigeria's workforce through the government's Hire from Nigeria initiative.

“Through ‘Hire from Nigeria’, we are positioning one of our greatest national assets, our people, at the centre of our economic engagement with the world,” Idris said.

The initiative reflects the government's efforts to harness Nigeria's human capital and expand opportunities for young people in the digital economy and other productive sectors.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the free solar installation training programme launched by FGN Power Company, Siemens Energy and GIZ, including who can apply and what the three-week course covers.

The three-week Lagos and Abeokuta programme offers practical training, site visits and COREN certification.

Source: Legit.ng