Nile University scholarship options and how to apply for them

Nile University of Nigeria offers full and partial scholarships to undergraduate and postgraduate students who show academic and sporting excellence. The Nile University scholarship options include fee discounts, 100% sports scholarships, 100% merit-based scholarships, and 10% to 50% discounts for postgraduate students and undergraduate applicants in lower performance bands.

Nile University of Nigeria is a private university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: @NileUni on X, @NileUniversityofNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Nile University of Nigeria offers full need- and merit-based waivers for undergraduate applicants who have a JAMB score of 330 points or higher with 5 A's in core O-Level subjects .

or higher with . Undergraduate candidates who score between 275 and 300 in JAMB and have fewer than 5 A's qualify for partial scholarships covering 10% to 30% of the tuition fees.

and have qualify for partial scholarships covering 10% to 30% of the tuition fees. Alumni of undergraduate and postgraduate programs are eligible for a 20% to 50% tuition discount on Master's and postgraduate diplomas at Nile University of Nigeria.

on Master's and postgraduate diplomas at Nile University of Nigeria. All recipients of a Nile University scholarship must maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.50 and good conduct to remain eligible for the award.

Explore the Nile University scholarship options

Nile University offers structured internal scholarships and tuition discounts to its students based on need and merit in academics and sports. In addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, applicants must apply for the financial support packages to be considered. Once awarded, candidates must maintain a minimum 3.50 CGPA to retain scholarships, as well as maintain good conduct.

The school also offers tuition discounts for siblings who attend the university. Here are details of the scholarship options and how to apply to them.

1. The 100% Merit Scholarship (undergraduate)

Deserving needy students from any Nigerian city qualify to get a full tuition waiver every year. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria on Facebook

This is a full tuition waiver for undergraduate students with exceptional JAMB and O-Level results. Although it covers the duration of an awardee's undergraduate program, it is subject to annual CGPA maintenance. Failing to stay above the threshold will result in the loss of the scholarship in the following year.

Eligibility for the 100% Merit Scholarship

External results for WAEC and NECO are not acceptable for this scholarship. Applicants for this fully funded scholarship must meet the following requirements:

JAMB score of 330 and above.

A minimum of 5 A's in O-Level results.

The 'A' grades must be achieved in math, English, and core subjects directly related to the chosen degree.

2. Partial merit scholarships (undergraduate)

Nile University celebrate during a 2021 graduation ceremony. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria

During each academic year, partial aid programs are updated by the Niles University of Nigeria board of management. This waiver is open to all programs except law and medicine.

For the academic scholarships of the 2025/2026 academic session, partial merit scholarships were offered based on the following criteria:

Criteria Scholarship offer 250 JAMB score 10% waiver 275 JAMB score 20% waiver 300 JAMB score 30% waiver 5 A1 10% waiver 3 A's 25% waiver at the Niles School of Preliminary Studies (Foundation Programs) 20% waiver at other schools 2 A's 15% waiver at the Niles School of Preliminary Studies (Foundation Programs) 10% waiver at other schools

3. Partial merit scholarships (postgraduate)

First-class graduates of Nile University's undergraduate courses are eligible for a discounted fee waiver covering 50% of their Master’s or postgraduate diploma tuition. Additionally, undergraduate alumni who attain degrees other than first class are eligible for a 20% scholarship towards their desired postgraduate program.

Postgraduate alumni of the university returning for another postgraduate degree at the university are eligible for a 20% scholarship.

4. Sports scholarships

Nile University's basketball team pictured before the 2022 Nigeria University Games Association games in UNILAG, Lagos. Photo: @NileUni

Undergraduate applicants who exhibit outstanding performance in sports at the national or professional level are eligible for a full tuition waiver. However, this is subject to the approval of the Nile Board of Trustees.

5. Fee discounts

Nile University students during a 2025 convocation ceremony. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria

Source: Facebook

Nile University's fee discounts are available for siblings applying to the school and institutions sponsoring students to the university's postgraduate programs. These discounts are only valid at the point of entry and are offered based on available quotas.

Siblings who share a biological parent can be awarded this discount on a first-come, first-served basis. Have a look at the details of the sibling discount at Nile University.

Number of siblings Discount Two siblings 5% Three siblings 10% Four siblings 15% Five siblings or more 20%

Organisations sponsoring postgraduate applicants will receive the following discounts

5 to 10 applicants – 10%

10 to 20 applicants – 15%

20 applicants and above – 20%

How to apply for the Nile University scholarship

To apply for the Nile University scholarship online, candidates must submit their applications online while applying for admission via the university's application portal. Applicants are required to complete the Nile University Scholarship application form along with the Post-UTME form.

A screenshot of the Nile University application page. Photo: @application.nileuniversity.edu.ng

Applicants must also submit the following supporting documents:

A copy of the official senior secondary school transcript

A copy of the official senior secondary school certificate

A guarantor’s letter or attestation of financial support

A copy of an official medical report & immunisation records

A letter of recommendation from your senior secondary school counsellor or principal

4 recent passport photographs

Is the Nile University Scholarship for 2026 open?

At the time of writing, Niile University scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic session are closed. Once open, the university will announce the windows of application through its social media profiles.

What is the Nile University Scholarship portal?

There is no dedicated Nile University Scholarship portal. All applications are completed when applying to the school.

Nile University scholarship options include full and partial tuition fee waivers for postgraduate and undergraduate students who excel academically and in sports. Once awarded, the scholarship covers every academic year of the program. The students must fulfil the university's academic threshold to keep their scholarships.

