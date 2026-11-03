The Uzochukwu Akunedozi Foundation held its annual meet-and-greet with over 200 scholarship students from three FCT secondary schools

Akunedozi announced plans to increase the number of scholarship beneficiaries and introduced a new Director General to oversee the programme

A school vice principal used the event to appeal for CBT equipment ahead of WAEC and NECO's planned switch to computer-based testing

Abuja, FCT - The Uzochukwu Akunedozi Foundation gathered more than 200 of its scholarship beneficiaries in Abuja on Friday, Saturday, October 31, for its annual meet and greet, with founder Chief Uzochukwu Akunedozi using the occasion to expand the programme and strengthen its structure.

The event took place at Blake Resort, a popular entertainment venue in the federal capital, bringing together students drawn from three FCT secondary schools: GSS Mpape, GMSS Jikwoyi, and GDSS Caro. Akunedozi, who also serves as the chief executive of Blake Resort, described the scholarship initiative as one of his most fulfilling personal commitments, saying his goal was to give children from poor homes the same educational opportunities available to those from wealthier families.

Chief Uzochukwu Akunedozi meets over 200 scholarship beneficiaries from three FCT secondary schools during the foundation's annual gathering in Abuja. Photo: UAF

Source: UGC

New Director General Appointed

To strengthen oversight of the scholarship scheme, Akunedozi announced the appointment of Miss Chibuzor Alaegbu as Director General of the foundation. Her responsibilities will include collecting progress reports from each beneficiary's school, identifying students who need extra academic support, and serving as a link between the founder, the schools, and the students.

He also told school representatives to identify more students from low-income backgrounds for immediate inclusion in the programme, signalling that the number of beneficiaries would grow in the current academic session. Akunedozi added that a performance reward system would be introduced, urging students to work hard and avoid distractions from social media and mobile phones.

"Congratulations on your last performance. I am a proud father seeing you all doing well in your respective classes and schools. For those among you that the schools found worthy of being appointed prefects, I am proud of you and urge you all to keep up the hard work," he told the students.

Schools Appeal for CBT Support

The Vice Principal of GMSS Jikwoyi, Mr Maji Labaran, expressed appreciation on behalf of the three schools and used the platform to call on Akunedozi to consider providing Computer Based Test equipment to FCT schools ahead of WAEC and NECO's planned transition to CBT examinations.

The Head Girl of GMSS Jikwoyi, Akhere Favour Osemudiamen, spoke on behalf of all the beneficiaries.

"You have not only paid our school fees; you have given many students the opportunity to continue their education, pursue their dreams, and look forward to a brighter future," she said.

A parent, Mrs Joy Emmanuel Okoli, also offered thanks to the philanthropist, saying the gesture had eased a significant financial burden on many families.

The event also featured guest speakers, including a session on the effects of peer pressure. Students received school bags and shared lunch with their benefactor before the close of the event.

Don Jazzy Launches Tech Scholarship for Nigerians

In a related development, Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has announced a technology scholarship programme aimed at helping Nigerians acquire valuable digital skills, alongside plans to provide laptops and internet data support to selected beneficiaries.

The music executive made the announcement in a video shared on his X page on Monday, October 26, 2026, explaining that he was partnering with TS Academy for the initiative.

Source: Legit.ng