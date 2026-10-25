Thailand's Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme has drawn over 12,000 high-potential foreigners since its 2022 launch

The country now has a new digital portal, which connects four government agencies into a single streamlined process for applicants

It is noteworthy that the programme targets executives and specialists in sectors including AI, robotics, and semiconductors

Thailand has unveiled a new integrated online system to simplify the application process for its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, a 10-year residency scheme designed to attract wealthy individuals and highly skilled professionals to the country.

The Board of Investment (BOI) announced the development, noting that the LTR visa has enrolled 12,010 recipients since its introduction in September 2022, generating an estimated USD 1.28 billion (THB 43 billion) in economic value over four years.

Thailand rolls out online service for foreigners seeking 10-year residency. Photo credit: Bay Ismoyo, Yevgen Romanenko

Source: Getty Images

Thailand LTR: What the new system does

Rolled out in September 2026, the integrated digital processing portal centralises application reviews across four government bodies: the Department of Consular Affairs, the Immigration Bureau, the Department of Employment, and the Revenue Department. Previously, applicants had to navigate each agency separately, creating administrative delays.

Alongside the portal, the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center (TIESC) operates as a physical one-stop service hub on floors 6 and 7 of the Parade Zone at One Bangkok.

"The center is intended to strengthen Thailand's competitiveness in continuously attracting high-potential talent from around the world," said BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi.

Why Thailand is making the push

BOI data shows that each LTR visa holder generates an average economic value of more than USD 107,000 (THB 3.6 million), a figure that accounts for visa fees, local spending, direct investment, and tax contributions from skilled workers.

The scheme forms part of a broader government strategy to position Thailand as a destination for talent in emerging industries, particularly as the country courts investment in semiconductors, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, aviation, and biotechnology.

"The LTR visa is a strategic pillar to attract global talent as Thailand absorbs a new wave of advanced technology investments," Narit said.

"Drawing top-tier executives and technical specialists from around the world is vital to strengthening our national competitiveness and securing technology transfers from international partners."

Thailand: Other measures supporting the programme

Beyond the LTR visa, the BOI also facilitates visas and work permits for executives in BOI-promoted businesses through its dedicated BOI Visa, and offers a Smart Visa specifically for startups.

The agency further supports domestic workforce development through a Skill Bridge initiative and assists Thai businesses in adopting modern technology via its Business Transformation measure.

Legit.ng reported that Thailand had published the salary conditions for foreigners seeking its long-term visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had named four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year residency visa.

Thailand's visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had listed 59 countries eligible for its visa-free entry.

The revision withdraws the existing 60-day visa-free entitlement currently extended to 93 countries and territories.

Instead, 59 countries and territories will be permitted to enter Thailand without a visa for tourism stays of up to 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng