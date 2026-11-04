"It's Sad": Primate Ayodele Releases Fresh Prophetic Message, Addresses Tinubu
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is surrounded by people who do not genuinely care about his well-being
- The Lagos-based cleric stated that those close to the president drive away anyone who tries to offer him honest counsel
- Primate Ayodele insisted his repeated warnings to President Tinubu are divinely motivated and not a bid for presidential attention
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
FCT, Abuja - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has raised fresh concerns about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that the Nigerian leader requires urgent prayers and medical care that must be addressed before any political considerations.
In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, the cleric said those in Tinubu's inner circle are not acting in his best interest. According to Ayodele, individuals who genuinely wish to offer the president sound counsel are being pushed out by people more focused on what they can personally gain from their proximity to power.
Ayodele raises fresh concerns about Tinubu
Primate Ayodele said:
"It's sad that the president doesn't have good people around him. They just want to get anything they can get from the president; otherwise, they would have advised him better.
"Tinubu needs prayers, but they will keep on sending people who will tell him the truth away."
Ayodele distances himself from political motives
Furthermore, the preacher was clear that his public warnings about the president are not intended to attract President Tinubu's favour or draw attention to himself.
Ayodele described his repeated cautions as a divine duty, saying the messages he delivers are placed in his heart by God and that his obligation is simply to pass them on.
He maintained that the president's health and spiritual welfare are matters that must come before any political agenda, adding that the people closest to Tinubu, 74, have consistently failed to give him the kind of honest guidance a leader in his position needs.
Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele's comments add to a series of prophetic statements he has previously made about the Tinubu administration and the welfare of the president.
Read more on Tinubu
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Published autobiography shows Tinubu’s actual primary and secondary school, location mentioned
Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.
Primate Ayodele stated that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.