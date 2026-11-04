Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is surrounded by people who do not genuinely care about his well-being

The Lagos-based cleric stated that those close to the president drive away anyone who tries to offer him honest counsel

Primate Ayodele insisted his repeated warnings to President Tinubu are divinely motivated and not a bid for presidential attention

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has raised fresh concerns about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that the Nigerian leader requires urgent prayers and medical care that must be addressed before any political considerations.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, the cleric said those in Tinubu's inner circle are not acting in his best interest. According to Ayodele, individuals who genuinely wish to offer the president sound counsel are being pushed out by people more focused on what they can personally gain from their proximity to power.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has expressed fresh concerns about President Bola Tinubu and his inner circle. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele raises fresh concerns about Tinubu

Primate Ayodele said:

"It's sad that the president doesn't have good people around him. They just want to get anything they can get from the president; otherwise, they would have advised him better.

"Tinubu needs prayers, but they will keep on sending people who will tell him the truth away."

Ayodele distances himself from political motives

Furthermore, the preacher was clear that his public warnings about the president are not intended to attract President Tinubu's favour or draw attention to himself.

Ayodele described his repeated cautions as a divine duty, saying the messages he delivers are placed in his heart by God and that his obligation is simply to pass them on.

Primate Ayodele continues to make prophetic statements about President Tinubu’s administration and welfare. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

He maintained that the president's health and spiritual welfare are matters that must come before any political agenda, adding that the people closest to Tinubu, 74, have consistently failed to give him the kind of honest guidance a leader in his position needs.

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele's comments add to a series of prophetic statements he has previously made about the Tinubu administration and the welfare of the president.

Read more on Tinubu

Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.

Primate Ayodele stated that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng