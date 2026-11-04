Oyemykke revealed that Zlatan had been enduring Verydarkman's attacks for about a year before finally speaking out publicly

The media personality also dropped a surprising claim about Peruzzi's hit song Inferno, linking it to the ongoing VDM drama

Oyemykke reserved his sharpest words for Davido, expressing disappointment at how the global superstar has handled the situation

Media personality Oyemykke has stepped into the ongoing feud involving Verydarkman (VDM), Davido, and Zlatan Ibile, sharing his perspective on how each party has responded to the public drama.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, 11 October 2026, Oyemykke revealed that Zlatan's recent outburst was far from sudden.

Oyemykke speaks about Zlatan Ibile and how he tried to avoif VDM because of theitr feud. Photo credit@verydarkman/@oyemykke/@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had a conversation with Zlatan roughly a year ago while the artist was in Los Angeles, during which the rapper expressed how much he had been holding back.

Zlatan's patience and the Inferno connection

Oyemykke went further, dropping what he described as a "juicy" detail about Peruzzi's current chart-topping song, 'Inferno', which features Zlatan.

He claimed that Zlatan's verse on the track was not the original one recorded. According to Oyemykke, the lines about VDM, specifically the reference to "Vincent, I no dey touch myself, replaced an earlier, unrelated verse.

Zlatan Ibile has been trending over his feud with VDM as fans take his side. Photo credit@zlatan

Source: Instagram

He suggested Zlatan swapped out the original lyrics to fire back at Verydarkman, saying, "He had to change it to respond to Verydarkman."

"I understand Zlatan," Oyemykke said. "Verydarkman had been on Zlatan's neck for a minute, and the truth is Zlatan had been looking away."

Oyemykke's disappointment in Davido

While Oyemykke showed sympathy for Zlatan's position, he made clear he had a very different view of how Davido has handled things.

He described himself as genuinely baffled that someone of Davido's stature, "arguably one of the biggest artists or stars out of Africa", would find himself in a back-and-forth with VDM at this level.

"I cannot believe that Verydarkman is talking to you," he said, addressing OBO directly. "This level of siping is past normal. I don't even know what to say."

Oyemykke urged Davido to reconsider his approach to public accessibility, warning that being overly friendly had cost him the respect that distance sometimes commands.

"I think it is time that this your over-friendliness will stop," he stated plainly.

Watch Oyemykke's full Instagram take on the VDM, Davido and Zlatan situation here:

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their own takes:

@comediandeeone:

"Na the David bring the see finish upon himself and this is just the beginning."

@_adore.adesuwa_:

"Omo no be lie but we move regardless 30bg all d way"

@snehrich3:

"Omo ! What a time to be alive, thank you Ayo balogun toh boju mi je."

@thechiefmrs:

"Moral of the story: People should call you proud rather than being available for everyone. It's see finish honestly. David should not even dignify him with a response."

@drebharbz90:

"Nah why I dey respect wiz all day any day"

@uglyfishhhhhhh:

"He's not just lucky with friends, the gap far nah, OBO to that Guy?, chai."

@olufunmyy:

"Somebody should Better warn osimhen and borniface make them no allow vdm see them finish at all"

Oyemykke speaks about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that social commentator Oyemykke weighed in on reports that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had returned to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko's home, after spending nearly a year away.

Reacting to the development, Oyemykke suggested that Regina's luxurious lifestyle and influential connections could make it difficult for her to walk away from the marriage permanently.

Oyemykke also directed a pointed message at actress Mercy Johnson, whose reaction to the reported reconciliation attracted attention online. His comments added another layer to the ongoing conversations surrounding Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's troubled marriage, with social media users sharing mixed opinions about the reported reunion.

Source: Legit.ng