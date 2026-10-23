Canada's national intelligence agency has opened applications for IT Analyst roles across multiple cities, including Ottawa and Montreal

It is noteworthy that the IT positions are permanent and carry a salary range that climbs above six figures in Canadian dollars

Interested applicants must be Canadian citizens and meet specific educational and experience requirements to qualify

Canada's Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is recruiting IT Analysts for permanent roles based in Ottawa, Ontario, as well as Gatineau and Montreal in Québec, with a salary range of $87,459 to $106,386 (approximately ₦139.9 million to ₦170.3 million).

The listing, published on the Canadian government's official website and last updated on October 22, 2026, is open exclusively to Canadian citizens.

Canada offers IT jobs paying over $106,000 at its intelligence agency. Photo credit: Dave Chan, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The closing date for applications is November 30, 2026, and the reference number for the posting is 26-968-07-142.

CSIS describes the opportunity as a chance for IT professionals to contribute directly to national security, framing technology as a core pillar of its operations both domestically and internationally.

The agency stated that upcoming and recent graduates are also eligible to apply.

Specialisations listed for the roles include IT and cyber security, network technology and security, server and cloud infrastructure, business intelligence, IT service management, end-user systems, application support, and communication technology.

Requirements to apply for Canada's intelligence agency IT jobs

To be considered, applicants must satisfy the following requirements:

1. Graduation from a two-year post-secondary programme in computer science, information technology, software engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science, or a related field from an institution recognised in Canada.

2. Completion of a programme outside Canada is accepted, provided the applicant obtains a Canadian equivalency assessment through a recognised credential assessment service.

3. An undergraduate degree with at least one year of relevant experience, or a technologist diploma (or equivalent professional designation) with at least two years of relevant experience.

4. Demonstrated competencies in adaptability, organisational skills, problem-solving, analytical thinking, and communication, which will be assessed during a competency-based interview.

5. Availability for flexible working hours, including rotational shifts within a 24-hour, seven-day working environment for certain positions.

6. Proficiency in English or both English and French, depending on the specific role, with bilingual positions requiring a BBB/BBB rating.

CSIS added that higher qualifications, such as a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree in a related discipline, may be credited as experience.

The agency also issued a notable advisory to prospective candidates, instructing them not to discuss their application with anyone beyond a partner or close family members, and to remind those individuals to remain discreet as well.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had published 84 in-demand jobs for foreigners hoping to migrate to the country.

Canada lists 5 skilled professionals it needs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed five skilled professionals the country needs from other countries.

The listed professionals eligible are those with relevant training, credentials, and experience. Officials said these roles are critical to delivering essential services to Canadians and filling existing gaps in the country's health system.

Source: Legit.ng