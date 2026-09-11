JAMB CAPS "Not Admitted" Status: What It Means and What to Do Right Now

"Not Admitted" on JAMB CAPS is seldom an outright rejection. In most cases, it is the portal's default placeholder before your institution submits its list. Find out more about every CAPS status message, the real reasons your status may be stuck, and the exact steps to take right now.

JAMB's CAPS portal is where every admission decision, from acceptance to rejection, gets processed. Photo: Daniel Balakov (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

"Not Admitted" is the default starting status for every JAMB CAPS profile; it does not mean you have been rejected.

for every JAMB CAPS profile; it does not mean you have been rejected. Institutions upload admission lists in batches, so your status can change at any point during the cycle.

Missing O'Level results on your JAMB profile is the most common reason for a stalled status.

for a stalled status. No individual or agent can alter your CAPS status; anyone claiming otherwise is running a scam.

If the admission window closes with no change, use the JAMB Marketplace or the change of institution option.

What is JAMB CAPS?

CAPS stands for Central Admissions Processing System. It is the section of JAMB's e-Facility portal where institutions upload admission offers, and candidates check, accept, or reject them.

The CAPS platform was introduced in 2017 and was designed to automate the admission process, ensuring that eligible, qualified candidates who meet institutional and national criteria are admitted.

Every legitimate admission offer in Nigeria must pass through the JAMB CAPS portal. JAMB has made this position clear repeatedly: any admission offered outside CAPS is considered illegal and will not be recognised.

What does "Not Admitted" actually mean?

The most important thing to understand upfront is this: "Not Admitted" is the default placeholder text that appears on every single candidate's JAMB CAPS profile at the start of the admission cycle.

Seeing "Not Admitted" on JAMB CAPS simply indicates that you have not yet been offered admission through the Central Admissions Processing System. However, it does not automatically mean you have been rejected.

Not Admitted means an admission offer is not currently showing on the candidate's CAPS account. The message may still change because schools can upload admission lists in stages.

All JAMB CAPS status messages explained

The platform displays messages such as Admission Offered, Admission in Progress, Recommended, Not Admitted, or Pending. Each message represents a different stage of the admission process.

Status What it means Action required Admission Offered JAMB has officially approved your admission Accept or reject immediately on CAPS Admission in Progress (AIP) Your school submitted your name; JAMB is reviewing Wait and check every 48 hours Recommended Your school selected you; JAMB is still verifying Wait — this is not a final offer yet Not Admitted No offer showing on your profile yet See checklist below Pending Admission not yet finalised Continue monitoring CAPS

When your dashboard displays 'Admission in Progress' (AIP), it indicates that your university has forwarded your name to JAMB for final validation. Since the admission is actively undergoing official processing, you do not need to take any action yet. Simply remain patient and monitor your CAPS profile every few days until the status officially transitions to 'Admission Offered'.

A 'Recommended' notification signifies that your chosen institution considers you qualified and has formally put your name forward. However, JAMB must still independently verify that you meet all regulatory requirements, including correct subject combinations, minimum cut-off marks, and institutional capacity quotas. Therefore, being recommended is a highly encouraging preliminary step, but it is not the final approved offer.

Why is your CAPS status still "Not Admitted"?

Checking your CAPS status and seeing "Not Admitted" can feel unsettling, especially after putting in the work to meet JAMB's requirements. The good news is that this status usually points to a specific, fixable issue rather than a rejection. Here are the most common reasons candidates get stuck at this stage.

Your O'Level results are not uploaded

If your O'Level results are not uploaded to your JAMB profile, no institution can complete your admission on CAPS. JAMB requires that your WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE results are uploaded and verified before your school can recommend you.

This upload is done at any accredited JAMB CBT centre. You cannot do it yourself from home.

Your score is below the departmental cut-off

Your UTME score may be below the departmental cut-off for your chosen course. Even if you met the general JAMB cut-off, universities usually apply higher departmental cut-off marks for competitive courses.

The departmental quota has been filled

Under 2026 regulations, JAMB CAPS enforces strict NUC-approved capacity quotas. Once a department fills its approved number of slots, CAPS stops accepting further recommendations for that programme regardless of your qualification level.

Your institution has not yet uploaded its list

Institutions upload successful candidates in batches, meaning your status may change as the admission exercise progresses. This is why candidates are advised to keep checking their CAPS profile regularly instead of drawing conclusions too early.

How to check your JAMB CAPS status (step by step)

Go to JAMB eFacility on your phone or computer browser and log in with the email address and password you used during your JAMB registration.

Click "Check Admission Status" on your dashboard. Select your examination year. Enter your JAMB registration number. Click Search to load your admission profile.

If accessing CAPS on a mobile phone, open Google Chrome, tap the three vertical dots in the top right-hand corner, scroll down and check the box for "Desktop Site." The page will automatically reload, displaying the full desktop layout with the navigation sidebar fully visible.

While you cannot browse your full CAPS dashboard offline, you can accept or reject a confirmed admission offer via SMS. Simply send your JAMB registration number followed by 'ACCEPT' or 'REJECT' (e.g., 202612345678FA ACCEPT) to 55019 or 66019 using your registered phone number. To view your detailed admission status, O'Level uploads, or transfer approvals, you must log in to the web portal.

What to do if your status is "Not Admitted"

Once you've figured out why your CAPS status still reads "Not Admitted", the next question is what to actually do about it. The steps below walk you through the practical checks and actions that can move your application forward.

Step 1: Verify your O'Level results are on CAPS

Log in to your JAMB CAPS portal at the e-Facility dashboard and look for the "My O'Level" option on the menu. Click on it to see if your results were successfully uploaded. If your results are not showing there, visit the nearest accredited CBT centre immediately with your original result certificate.

Step 2: Check your institution's own portal

Some universities publish admission lists on their own portal before updating JAMB CAPS. Always check both platforms instead of relying on only one.

Step 3: Monitor the Transfer Approval tab

An institution may offer you a different course from the one you originally applied for. When this happens, a "Transfer Approval" notification appears on your JAMB CAPS dashboard. You must explicitly log in and accept this transfer before the school can officially grant you admission. Ignoring this notification will stall your entire admission process.

Step 4: Check the JAMB Marketplace

The Marketplace is a feature that allows other universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education with vacant slots to search for high-performing candidates who have not been admitted by their first-choice institutions. If an institution approaches you through the marketplace and you like the offer, you can accept it to speed up your admission.

Step 5: Consider a change of institution

If your current course or institution is no longer viable, use the change of institution portal to switch to a school or programme where your score and aggregate are genuinely competitive.

If your score did not meet the cut-off for your first choice, JAMB opens a change of course and institution window after results are released.

While the official JAMB fee is ₦2,500, this process must be completed at an accredited CBT centre, which will charge an additional service and Remita transaction fee (bringing the total to approximately ₦3,500 to ₦4,000). Always confirm current deadlines directly on the JAMB official site before proceeding.

If the admission exercise has officially closed and your CAPS status still shows "Not Admitted," contact your institution's admission office for clarification. Before doing so, verify that all your documents, including your O'Level results and biodata, are complete and accurate.

Avoid this scam

No individual can influence JAMB CAPS by collecting money from you. If anyone promises to change your admission status after payment, it is almost certainly a scam.

JAMB does not recognise unofficial admission agents, and no one can manually change your admission status outside the official process. Admissions become valid only after they are processed through CAPS.

FAQs

Why can't I access my admission status on JAMB CAPS?

The most common reason is that you are viewing the portal in mobile mode. You must switch to Desktop Mode first. Tap the three dots in Chrome, select Desktop Site, and the full CAPS interface will load. Without this, the Accept button and sidebar menu will not appear. Also confirm you are logging in with the correct email address and password used during UTME registration.

How do I refresh JAMB CAPS for admission?

There is no dedicated "refresh" button that triggers an update. Refreshing CAPS every hour will not speed up admission. A better approach is to monitor your school's announcements and check CAPS every few days while admission is ongoing. Upload any missing O'Level results immediately, as this is the single most effective action you can take.

What does it mean when a university says "Not Admitted"?

Seeing 'NOT ADMITTED' typically means your desired institution has simply not yet forwarded its list of successful candidates to JAMB's central database. That said, if your school has publicly concluded its admission exercise and your profile still displays this default message, it unfortunately means you did not make the cut for that specific institution. At this point, you should explore the JAMB Marketplace or process a change of institution.

Can I still get admitted after seeing "Not Admitted" on CAPS?

Yes. A pending CAPS admission status can be worrying, but it is not necessarily bad news. Admission processing is dynamic, and thousands of candidates receive offers weeks after the first admission lists are released. Stay patient, keep your documents complete, and monitor CAPS regularly.

Is an admission letter from a school valid if CAPS still shows "Not Admitted"?

No. A school's own portal or a verbal/SMS notice is not sufficient on its own — always confirm your status directly on CAPS, since that is the record JAMB and your institution both rely on for official processing. JAMB CAPS is the final authority on your admission. Any offer not reflected on CAPS is not officially recognised by JAMB.

We also highlighted facts about the JAMB subject combination and admission requirements for studying accounting in Nigeria. The article covers the required UTME subjects, O-level credits, Direct Entry qualifications and university-specific conditions.

Accounting is a competitive course, and meeting the minimum requirements does not always guarantee admission. Candidates who target a strong JAMB score and verify their preferred institution’s latest guidelines may improve their chances of securing a place.

Source: Legit.ng