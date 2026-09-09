JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained series on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, covering the 2026 admission process

The video broke down the 3 major criteria considered when candidates are being admitted into their preferred institution and course

The post drew reactions from candidates raising concerns about O'level uploads, admission status delays, and name mismatches on JAMB profiles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a new video explaining the three key factors that determine whether a candidate gets admitted into their preferred institution and course of study.

The video, posted via JAMB's official X account @jamb_hq on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, is part of an ongoing series called *JAMB Explained*, which the board uses to guide candidates through the admission process.

UTME Candidates raise concerns over O-level uploads, delayed admission statuses and verification requirements. Photo credit: UTME/JAMB

Source: UGC

JAMB said the episode was designed to help candidates "make informed choices" as they navigate their admission journey for the 2026 cycle.

How JAMB's admission criteria work

The board did not publish the three criteria as a written list but directed candidates to watch the video for a full breakdown.

JAMB framed the release as part of its broader effort to improve transparency around how admission decisions are made.

The board noted that many candidates are unaware of what actually counts when institutions review applications.

The post attracted significant attention from candidates who used the opportunity to raise unresolved issues with the board.

UTME candidates raise concerns over admission issues

Several candidates responded to the post with pressing questions.

@efeeose wrote that her daughter had not yet successfully uploaded her O-level result, yet her status already showed "Not Admitted" even though her chosen university had granted admission.

She asked whether the status would change once the upload was completed at a CBT centre.

@Nimi_Cakes said her sister's admission status had been showing "Admission in Progress" for three weeks without any change, and asked JAMB directly what was causing the delay.

@MarkOzil4532 questioned whether the O'level verification process was compulsory, saying many students were spending money on it without clarity on whether it applied to them.

@_bamlatron echoed the concern, asking JAMB to produce a dedicated video clarifying whether the O'level verification requirement applied to candidates who had already uploaded their results or only to those making fresh uploads.

@seifughapere reported an issue with uploading results from two sittings, saying only one year's result had gone through successfully.

@musamuhd_sp described a name arrangement mismatch between his WAEC certificate and his JAMB profile, saying he had already visited the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to correct the order but needed guidance on how to get the same update reflected on his 2026 JAMB profile.

Not all responses were measured. @AMYMasty expressed frustration directly at the board, writing:

"JAMB, you guys don't know what you're doing!!! This organisation should be dissolved. This JAMB is only out there to frustrate students."

Watch JAMB's full explanation of the 2026 admission criteria below:

JAMB: How to accept admission on CAPS portal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB posted a step-by-step video on Friday, August 28, 2026, showing candidates how to accept or reject their admission on the CAPS portal.

The release came as several candidates reported issues with admission status delays, SMS failures, and payment problems ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Students flooded the JAMB post with complaints ranging from portals stuck on 'not admitted' to difficulties printing their admission letters.

Source: Legit.ng