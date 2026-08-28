JAMB posted a step-by-step video on Friday, August 28, 2026, showing candidates how to accept or reject their admission on the CAPS portal

The release came as several candidates reported issues with admission status delays, SMS failures, and payment problems ahead of the August 31 deadline

Students flooded the JAMB post with complaints ranging from portals stuck on 'not admitted' to difficulties printing their admission letters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released a video guide, walking candidates through the steps to accept or reject their admission offers on the CAPS portal.

The board urged UTME candidates who had already received admission offers to watch the clip and follow the instructions carefully.

"Stuck on 'Not Admitted'? JAMB's video reveals steps to secure your place!". Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

The examination body shared the video via its verified X account, @jamb_hq, on Friday, August 28, 2026.

"You've been offered admission. Now comes an important decision: Accept or Reject? Here's exactly how to make your choice on the JAMB portal. Watch. Follow the steps. Get it done," the post read.

Watch JAMB's step-by-step video on how to accept or reject your admission on CAPS.

UTME candidates report delays and technical issues

Despite the guidance, the post drew a wave of complaints from students facing problems on the portal.

Several candidates said their admission status had remained stuck on "Not Admitted" for days or weeks, even after their institutions had already offered them places.

@Brightoriak5 raised concerns about the SMS acceptance option, writing:

"What's happening to the sms..... Many of my students have sent messages multiple times to accept their admission, still not working. Please try to resolve it so they can print out their admission letter."

@hassanhalimat3 raised a specific concern tied to the August 31 deadline on CAPS:

"I tried to pay through the payment platform provided, but it did not go through, and now with the 31st August deadline on CAPS, does it affect the printing of the admission letter?"

@favour_denet said her status had not changed in nearly three weeks:

My admission status has been showing admission in progress for almost 3weeks. What could possibly be the reason for this delay, please?"

@DonElla13671 reported a similar situation:

"School has given me admission since, and it's still showing Not admitted on my portal.... please do something about it."

@sarcasticSass22 raised a separate query about overlapping admission years, asking whether rejecting a 2026 admission would affect an offer she had already accepted and printed documents for in 2025.

@Adegbitejohn01 described a prolonged struggle with updating his name on the portal, saying the issue had disrupted his NYSC plans after more than a year without a resolution despite multiple visits to JAMB offices.

Not all reactions were negative. @hassanhalimat3 also thanked the board for the explanation before going on to raise her payment query.

JAMB admission: 6 steps to check, print CAPS document

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB outlined the steps candidates must follow to access and print their admission letter through the CAPS portal.

The process requires candidates to log into their JAMB profile and navigate to the admission status section.

UTME candidates must accept their admission on CAPS before they can proceed to print the official letter.

Source: Legit.ng