The University of Ibadan published its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks, revealing the minimum scores needed for each course

Medicine and Surgery emerged as the most competitive programme, requiring the highest post-UTME score among all listed courses

Several popular courses, including Law, Computer Science, and Pharmacy, all demand scores of 70 and above from prospective students

The University of Ibadan has released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks, and a closer look at the figures shows that nine courses at the institution demand a post-UTME score of at least 70 before an applicant can secure a place.

For students who have sat the UTME and are hoping to gain entry into UI, knowing exactly where each programme's threshold sits could make the difference between a successful application and a missed opportunity.

University of Ibadan: 9 courses requiring over 70 in 2026/2027 Post-UTME. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, UI

Source: Getty Images

UNIBADAN: Courses requiring 70 and above

Below is the full list of University of Ibadan programmes that no candidate can access without hitting the 70-point mark in the post-UTME screening exercise.

1. Medicine and Surgery — 80.00

2. Nursing Science — 74.5

3. Software Engineering — 75.375

4. Computer Science — 74.125

5. Dentistry — 72.875

6. Electrical and Electronics Engineering — 71.25

7. Law — 71.00

8. Pharmacy — 70.375

9. Mechanical Engineering — 70.00

What the cut-off marks mean for aspirants

Medicine and Surgery tops the list with a cut-off of 80.00, making it the single most competitive programme on offer at the university. Software Engineering follows at 75.375, with Nursing Science close behind at 74.5.

Computer Science sits at 74.125, while Dentistry requires a minimum of 72.875. Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Law both fall in the 71-point range, at 71.25 and 71.00 respectively. Pharmacy clears the 70-point threshold at 70.375, and Mechanical Engineering completes the list with an exact cut-off of 70.00.

Candidates targeting any of these programmes should note that meeting the UTME benchmark alone is not sufficient. The post-UTME score carries significant weight in the final admission decision, and falling below these figures means a candidate will not be considered for that particular course regardless of their UTME performance.

University of Ibadan publishes cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest cut-off mark at 80.00 for both the merit and catchment categories, while Law had a cut-off mark of 71.00.

Source: Legit.ng