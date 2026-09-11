Pastor Peterside Iyun posted a prediction on Facebook about who will contest the 2027 Nigerian presidential election

The pastor said Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), would not emerge as the eventual winner of the election

Iyun stated that the winner between the two major candidates would be decided by their motives and intentions for Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian cleric has predicted that the 2027 presidential election will be a contest between President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with Peter Obi not emerging as the ultimate winner.

Pastor Peterside Iyun shared the prediction recently via his Facebook page, framing it as something he "sensed in his spirit" about the direction of the 2027 elections.

Pastor Peterside Iyun predicts a 2027 presidential contest between Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, saying Obi will not emerge as the eventual winner. Photo credit: @atiku, @aonanuga1956, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Iyun wrote:

"I sense in my spirit that the 2027 Nigerian presidential election will ultimately be decided between Atiku and Tinubu."

What Iyun said about Peter Obi

The pastor did not dismiss Obi's political relevance entirely, but said the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate was not yet at the point where victory would come to him. Obi, who resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026 and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, remains a significant figure in the 2027 race.

Iyun stated that Obi's ambition was worth respecting, but that the timing was not right.

"As for Peter Obi, I believe his ambition is honourable, but I do not believe his time is yet," he said.

The pastor drew a comparison between Obi's journey and the biblical relationship between Moses and Joshua, though he was careful to note the limits of that parallel.

"In my understanding, his journey may resemble the biblical pattern of Moses and Joshua, not necessarily in every detail, but in the sense that God prepares different people for different assignments," he said.

Iyun added that he could not say with certainty whether Obi would ever become president, but said he believed the former Anambra state governor's story was not over.

"Whether or not Peter Obi becomes president in the future, I believe God is still at work in his life," he said.

Who will win 2027 election?

On the expected face-off between the two frontrunners, Iyun said the outcome would not simply come down to politics or popularity. He argued that the candidate whose intentions for Nigeria were genuinely good would have the advantage.

"The winner between the two major candidates will be determined by their motives," he said, adding that the one who truly seeks the good of the country would emerge victorious.

Iyun's remarks come as political preparations for the 2027 general elections gain momentum across the country.

Read Pastor Iyun's full message on the 2027 election below via Facebook:

Read more on 2027 election

2027 election: Daramola makes bold prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Sunday Daramola made a bold prediction about the 2027 presidential election, saying spiritual forces will decide who takes the presidency.

Daramola, who shared the prophecy recently in a Facebook post, said he received a divine revelation about the forthcoming contest. According to him, one of the candidates will harness spiritual power to draw a significant number of voters to his camp, and this will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng