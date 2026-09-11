Canada's immigration authority has outlined specific documents that travellers may need to present when arriving with a minor child

The requirements include a letter of authorisation from a parent or legal guardian, as well as adoption or custody papers in relevant cases

Travellers who were formally invited to Canada are also advised to carry their invitation letter, as border officers may request it on arrival

Canada's immigration authority has published guidance explaining the extra documents that electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) holders may be required to show when they arrive at a Canadian port of entry, particularly when travelling with someone under 18.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), travellers who arrive with a minor child may be asked by a border services officer to produce a letter from the child's parent or legal guardian authorising the trip to Canada. This requirement applies even if the adult travelling with the child is a relative.

Canada lists 2 documents that eTA holders must provide when travelling with an underage person. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: UGC

Travelling to Canada with child under 18

In situations where the child's family circumstances are more complex, additional paperwork may be needed. Travellers in such cases should be prepared to present adoption papers or a custody decree as proof of their legal relationship with the child. The federal government makes clear that carrying these documents is a precautionary measure rather than a certainty, but failing to have them on hand could cause delays or complications at the border.

Canada: Invited travellers should come prepared

The IRCC guidance covers a second group of travellers as well. Those who have been formally invited to Canada by an individual or a company are advised to carry a printed copy of their invitation letter when they travel. A border officer has the authority to ask for this document during the entry process, and presenting it promptly can help smooth the arrival experience.

The authority does not specify a mandatory format for these letters but recommends that travellers have them readily accessible rather than stored only on a mobile device, since access to digital documents cannot always be guaranteed at the border.

The full guidance, including details on minor children travelling to Canada and letters of invitation, is available on the official IRCC website.

Canada eTA: People who cannot apply

Meanwhile, Legi.ng previously reported that Canada publishes the three categories of travellers who cannot apply for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA). The list includes Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people who already hold a valid Canadian visa.

The eTA is linked to a traveller’s passport and is required for many visa-exempt visitors flying to Canada, but using the wrong travel document can cause problems. The guidance comes as Nigerian applicants continue to face long visa processing delays, with some students missing the start of their academic programmes.

Source: Legit.ng