The Canada Revenue Agency opened multiple vacancies at tax centres, regional offices, and call centres across the country

Some CRA roles require only a high school diploma and no prior experience, with salaries starting at $46,904

Canada's unemployment rate stood at 6.4% in August 2026, making these federal openings especially significant for job seekers

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring across the country, with active vacancies at tax centres, regional offices, and call centres in multiple provinces. Several of the open positions require only a secondary school certificate and no previous work experience to qualify.

Salaries vary widely depending on the role. Entry-level SP-01 positions start at $46,904 per year, while more senior AU-03 auditor roles in the Atlantic Region can pay as much as $122,817 annually. The range makes the current hiring round relevant to a broad pool of applicants, from first-time job seekers to experienced finance professionals.

Canada announces mutiple openings for CRA jobs Photo Credit: @CanadaImmigra20

Source: Getty Images

Why these openings matter now

Canada's unemployment rate reached 6.4% in August 2026, according to national labour data, with youth unemployment running significantly higher at 12.9%. Against that backdrop, federal government jobs are among the more stable and accessible options available to workers searching for long-term employment.

The CRA consistently ranks among Canada's Top 100 Employers. Beyond base salary, the agency offers a federal pension plan, supplemental health and dental coverage, and a starting vacation allowance of three weeks per year. Staff work a 37.5-hour week, with flexible scheduling available in many positions.

How the Canada work application process works

Several of the current postings accept applications on a rolling basis rather than waiting until a fixed closing date to begin reviewing candidates. This means people who apply early are at a genuine advantage over those who wait until the final days of the posting.

Roles are available across different classification levels, with the lowest-barrier positions designed to bring candidates into federal service who have not previously worked in a government or financial setting. Higher-tier auditor roles, such as the AU-03 positions in the Atlantic Region, target applicants with relevant professional experience and command the upper end of the salary scale.

Nigerians and other internationally trained professionals considering opportunities in Canada through pathways such as Express Entry or provincial nominee programmes may find CRA openings worth tracking, given that some positions do not require Canadian work history as a prerequisite.

The opening was announced in a report by Immigration News Canada on Friday, September 11, which gave full details of the process.

Job openings for Nigerians interested in going to Canada Photo Credit: @CanadaImmigra20

Source: Twitter

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Since 2023, IRCC has used three broad economic priorities to guide category-based draws: addressing long-term labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, trades, education, and transportation; attracting top global talent to strengthen Canada's competitive position; and supporting Francophone immigration outside Quebec.

Source: Legit.ng