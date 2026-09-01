JAMB announced plans to introduce Facial Biometric Verification for the UTME as part of reforms under new Registrar Professor Segun Aina

The Board said it would partner with NIMC to match candidates' live facial images against their identity records during exams

JAMB disclosed that facial verification could replace fingerprint authentication and OTPs within the next two to three years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to roll out Facial Biometric Verification (FBV) for candidates sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board said it is stepping up the plan to fight against impersonation and examination malpractice.

JAMB introduces facial verification for UTME against impersonation. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the announcement appeared in JAMB's weekly bulletin, obtained on Monday, August 31, 2026, in Abuja,

The development comes under the ongoing reforms being driven by the Board's new Registrar, Professor Segun Aina.

How new system will work

JAMB said it would work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to carry out the verification. Under the arrangement, cameras at Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres would capture candidates' facial images during the examination.

Those images would then be sent to NIMC through a dedicated application, which would generate a confirmation code indicating whether the candidate's identity checks out or not.

Unlike fingerprint scanners, the facial verification process requires no physical contact with any device.

The Board said the technology works with standard cameras already built into smartphones, tablets and computers, meaning no specialised hardware would be needed at examination centres.

JAMB also highlighted the speed of the system, saying facial verification takes less than a second under the right conditions.

The Board pointed to recurring problems with fingerprint scanning, noting that dirty, wet or worn fingers had in some cases triggered system errors and caused anxiety among candidates on examination day.

What changes for UTME candidates

JAMB said it would keep its existing 10-fingerprint biometric format running in the short term while the new facial verification system is introduced alongside it.

Over a longer period of two to three years, the Board said facial verification could eventually replace One-Time Passwords (OTPs) and phase out fingerprint authentication entirely.

Beyond security, JAMB noted that the contactless nature of facial scanning would help reduce the spread of germs inside examination centres.

The Board added that adopting the technology was also expected to cut down the number of candidates who cannot be verified during exams and reduce the need to reschedule sittings because of biometric failures.

JAMB described the initiative as part of its wider commitment to using technology to improve the credibility and efficiency of the UTME.

JAMB partners with NIMC for facial verification to enhance UTME integrity. Photo credit: UTME

Source: Facebook

JAMB explains how to accept or reject admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB posted a step-by-step video on Friday, August 28, 2026, showing candidates how to accept or reject their admission on the CAP portal.

The release came as several candidates reported issues with admission status delays, SMS failures, and payment problems ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Students flooded the JAMB post with complaints ranging from portals stuck on 'not admitted' to difficulties printing their admission letters.

Source: Legit.ng