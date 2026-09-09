The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre directed WAEC staff member Olanrewaju Fadehan to appear in Abuja on Wednesday

A Lagos High Court issued an interim order restraining Fadehan from posting content about WAEC or its Director-General, Dr Amos Dangut

WAEC and Dangut are seeking N825m in damages over videos Fadehan published alleging irregularities in the 2026 WASSCE results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has asked Olanrewaju Fadehan, a staff member of the West African Examinations Council, to appear at its Abuja office on Wednesday, September 10, 2026, at 10 am for questioning on allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

The invitation, signed by NPF-NCCC Director AIG Akaninyene Ezima, came a day after a Lagos State High Court placed an interim order on Fadehan, barring him from publishing, broadcasting, or circulating material that WAEC and its Director-General, Dr Amos Dangut, describe as defamatory.

"Enough is enough": WAEC seeks N825m from staff member for videos. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Justice Yetunde Adesanya granted the order on Monday in Suit No. LD/ADR/6656/2026, covering publications in video, audio, written, and any other format on platforms including YouTube and WhatsApp.

As reported by The Punch, the order is set to lapse after seven days unless the court renews it.

Fadehan confirmed he was aware of both developments.

"They've even done that already. At least, they sent me a court paper yesterday (Monday). That one is an interim injunction that I should not post anything any longer," he said. On the police summons, he added: "They're taking me to the cybercrime centre in Abuja. Tomorrow (Wednesday), I'm supposed to appear before them."

What triggered the Legal action

Fadehan, who serves as Head of Examinations at WAEC's office covering Anambra State, had published a series of videos calling for a review of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

He alleged irregularities, including claims that some candidates were not supplied with the correct calculators during the examination, which he said contributed to poor scores in Mathematics and related subjects.

He also raised concerns about financial impropriety within WAEC's management, covering issues around calculator procurement, student identification cards, and fees charged to candidates.

He subsequently petitioned the WAEC Board, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examining Bodies, and the Minister of Education.

WAEC's lawyers, Union Attorneys, cited several videos by title, among them "Tyranny in WAEC, Nigeria: Dangut must go" and "Dangut is a thief."

The lawyers described the content as containing "inaccurate information and reckless statements." They said the publications continued even after a cease-and-desist letter dated August 24, 2026.

WAEC results row deepens as police invite official. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Facebook

WAEC's position and Fadehan's response

WAEC, through spokesperson Moyosola Adesina, accused Fadehan of spreading falsehoods and alleged that he was involved in the misappropriation of diesel from the council's Awka office fuel tank.

The council said Fadehan was suspended for four weeks before he began making public allegations, and insisted his employment remained active despite his claims otherwise.

Fadehan rejected the fuel allegation, saying an internal panel found that no theft occurred and that a leak was responsible for the shortage.

He also denied that bitterness drove his actions, saying he had formally appealed the sanctions imposed on him.

WAEC and Dangut are seeking N500m in general damages for libel, N300m in aggravated and exemplary damages, and N25m in costs, a combined claim of N825m.

They are also asking the court to order Fadehan to retract his publications, issue a public apology, and remove all the content from every platform.

WAEC responds to critics over 2026 WASSCE results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC Nigeria head Amos Dangut said no question paper leaked during the 2026 WASSCE examinations held earlier this year.

Dangut linked the controversy over candidates' results to resistance from those who previously profited from examination fraud.

Late school registrations, nationwide protests over kidnappings, and insecurity also disrupted the conduct of the 2026 WASSCE.

Source: Legit.ng