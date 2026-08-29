JAMB released an explainer video on its official X handle listing three reasons a candidate may not appear on the matriculation list

The board identified failure to accept admission on CAPS as the most common reason affecting candidates

JAMB also flagged unforwarded verified matriculation details and unprinted documents as key reasons for missing names

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has identified three reasons why a candidate's name may not appear on the matriculation list, warning that one of the issues is particularly critical.

The board shared the information through an explainer video posted on its official X handle on Friday, August 28. noting that the first reason is the most common and the third is the most important.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently released a video outlining why some candidates are absent from the matriculation list. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

Failure to accept admission on CAPS

According to JAMB, the most frequent cause is candidates who have not accepted their admission on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), or whose admission status on the platform reads "not admitted."

"Number one is the most common, while number three is the most important. You have not accepted your admission on JAMB CAPS or your admission status reads not admitted," the board said.

Candidates whose status shows "not admitted" were advised to go back to their institutions to have their admissions properly processed.

"If it reads not admitted, return to your institution to process your admission," JAMB said.

Institutions yet to forward verified details

The board also pointed out that some candidates may be missing from the list simply because their schools have not sent their verified matriculation details to JAMB.

"Your institution admission office has not forwarded your verified matriculation details to JAMB," it explained.

JAMB urged those in this situation to follow up directly with their institution's admissions office and ensure their details are submitted through CAPS.

Unprinted result slip and admission letter

The third reason, which JAMB described as the most important, is a candidate's failure to print their JAMB original result slip and admission letter.

"You have not printed your JAMB original results slip and admission letter," the board said.

Candidates affected by this were directed to visit the nearest JAMB office or an approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre to get the documents printed.

"So visit the nearest JAMB office or approved CBT centre and get it printed," JAMB advised.

The board encouraged all candidates to follow its official social media pages for further updates and guidance on resolving these issues.

JAMB explains how to upload O'Level results

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) introduced a new system that allows candidates to upload their O'level results from home, removing the need to visit a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre to complete the process.

JAMB's Acting Director of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, announced the development on Monday in a statement shared on X.

Source: Legit.ng