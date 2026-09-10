Football star Michelle Alozie walked out of a hair salon after being quoted $150 for a set of small cornrows

The Super Falcons winger, who regularly braids her own hair, decided to handle the top portion herself rather than pay the fee

Alozie's video sparked a wave of reactions from fans who related to the steep pricing at salons abroad

Super Falcons winger Michelle Alozie has gone viral after refusing to pay $150 for cornrows at a salon, choosing instead to braid her own hair.

The Nigerian-American footballer shared the moment on Instagram on Thursday, 10 September 2026, documenting what started as a rare salon visit and quickly turned into a DIY session.

Reactions as Michelle Alozie does her own hair after salon charges $150 for cornrows. Photo credit@michellalozie

Source: Instagram

Alozie explained that she usually handles her own hair and is no stranger to braiding. Knotless styles, she said, are well within her skill set.

Salon charges send Alozie back to her hands

The football star had part of her hair sewn in at the salon and was ready to get the cornrows done as well, telling the stylist she wanted roughly 20 small cornrows, ten on each side, going straight back. When the price came back at $150, she walked.

Michelle Alozie does own hair after salon charges $150 for cornrows. Photo credit@michellealozie

Source: Instagram

"Just try to charge me $150 for that? No," she said. "Now I'm gonna go and finish the top of my hair because I will not do that."

Alozie then filmed herself completing the braid section at home, joking that she could breathe again once her braids were done.

Here is the Instagram video of Alozie speaking about her hair and doing it herself:

Fans react to the salon price standoff

The clip resonated quickly, particularly among Nigerians in the diaspora who have long complained about the cost of hair services abroad. Here is what fans had to say:

@ejeh_marie_hayes commented:

"Poor people just dey shout 'I will pay for comfort' 'I will pay for comfort' some price's are just outrageous"

@i_amyemmie reacted:

"It's the Nigerian in her."

@nkesii._ wrote:

"$150 for cornrows? I won't be able to get it off my chest if I pay that."

@bosslady_collectionz shared:

"Knowing how to make your hair is such a valuable skill esp when one is abroad."

@beygood1992 said:

"I can't be earning money and im punishing myself like this. My sleep and rest is very important biko."

Alozie recalls first Super Falcons camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Michelle Alozie described her experience with the Super Falcons after receiving her first call-up to the Nigerian squad back in 2021.

The Houston Dash defender was invited to join the team after some players were unable to secure visas for a friendly in the United States against Jamaica that year.

Source: Legit.ng