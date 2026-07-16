The WAEC grading system runs from A1 (Excellent) to F9 (Fail) on a nine-point scale, and understanding every grade — including what it means in percentage terms and how universities convert it into an admission score — is essential for every WASSCE candidate. This article explains the full scale, point values, and how Nigeria's universities use your grades to calculate your aggregate.

WAEC grades candidates on a nine-point scale, ranging from A1 (Excellent) to F9 (Fail). Photo: @waecghanainfo (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

WAEC uses a nine-point grading scale from A1 (Excellent) to F9 (Fail).

Grades A1 through C6 count as credits. Only credits are recognised for university admission.

JAMB requires at least five credit passes (C6 or better) including English Language and Mathematics, earned in not more than two sittings.

Many universities use your O'Level grades for admission screening points — an A1 gives you maximum points (e.g. 8 points) while a C6 gives you the bare minimum (e.g. 3 points).

"Outstanding" on a WAEC result means your result for that subject is temporarily unavailable due to technical processing issues — it is different from "withheld" or "held," which usually involve examination malpractice.

What is the WAEC certificate called?

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Photo: @waecdigitalcert (modified by author)

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It is often referred to simply as "WAEC," but the official name for this qualification exam is WASSCE — the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. The academic school-leaving qualification awarded upon successful completion of the exams is the West African Senior School Certificate.

WAEC is the examination body (West African Examinations Council) that runs several exams. WASSCE is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, sat by SS3 school candidates in May/June. WAEC GCE is the November/December version for private candidates who already left school or want to upgrade specific subjects.

The grading scale is identical across all of them.

WAEC grading system: full grade table

Under the WAEC Marking and Grading Scheme, the letters A to F indicate how good a result is, while the numbers 1–9 are only used to rank the grades. To get an A1 in a subject, you need to score at least 75%.

The table below shows every grade, its percentage band, its interpretation, and the points universities assign when calculating your O'Level aggregate score.

Grade Percentage Interpretation Admission Points A1 75–100% Excellent 8 B2 70–74% Very Good 7 B3 65–69% Good 6 C4 60–64% Credit 5 C5 55–59% Credit 4 C6 50–54% Credit 3 D7 45–49% Pass 0 E8 40–44% Pass 0 F9 0–39% Fail 0

Source: WAEC grading system with points and DanTops Academy

D7, E8, and F9 are not accepted by any single institution in Nigeria, and that is why they are not allocated points.

What grade is 60% in WAEC?

A score of 60–64% earns a C4 (Credit). This is the lowest of the three credit grades that sit at the 60–64% threshold. A score of exactly 60% therefore lands you a C4 — a valid credit for admission purposes.

Credits vs passes — the critical distinction

Universities consider only credit-level passes (A1–C6) when evaluating admission eligibility. Pass grades (D7, E8) do not count as credits for university admission purposes.

A student who obtains five C6 grades meets the "five credits" requirement. A student with five D7 grades does not, despite passing all subjects.

D7 is a weak pass scored between 45% and 49%. It is below the credit threshold (C6 at 50%), so most Nigerian universities will not accept it for admission subjects.

Is C6 a good grade in WAEC?

C6 is a valid credit and is accepted by most universities. However, context matters. If the school you apply to uses O'Level grades to calculate an aggregate score, then C6 is a relatively weak grade. C4 to C6 all denote a credit, but C4 stands closer to a strong pass than C6.

How to calculate WAEC grades into a university aggregate score

Final year students of Agidinbi Senior Grammar School,Ikeja, Lagos, wearing a facemask write on examination answer sheets during The WAEC. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/Nur

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Most universities in Nigeria also use WAEC results — rather than running a Post UTME — to determine a student's total aggregate, on the basis of which they make admission decisions.

WAEC O'Level results account for 40% of the total admission score. The point breakdown is: A1 = 8%, B2 = 7%, B3 = 6%, C4 = 5%, C5 = 4%, C6 = 3%. Five A1s therefore produce a maximum O'Level score of 40%, while five C6s produce only 15%.

Step-by-step: how to calculate your O'Level aggregate

Identify your best five WAEC grades in the subjects required for your course. Assign each grade its point value using the table above (A1 = 8, B2 = 7, B3 = 6, C4 = 5, C5 = 4, C6 = 3). Add the five point values together to get your total O'Level score (maximum = 40). Add your JAMB score contribution — JAMB scores are typically divided by 8 to produce the remaining 50% of your aggregate (the exact formula varies by institution). Compare with your chosen university's cut-off for your specific course.

Universities typically combine WAEC and JAMB results when making admission decisions. Strong WAEC results improve your profile even if JAMB scores are moderate. Conversely, excellent JAMB scores can partially compensate for weaker WAEC results.

What is a good WAEC score?

Meeting the minimum five-credit requirement does not guarantee admission, especially for competitive courses and universities. Medicine, Law, Engineering, and similar programmes at premier universities effectively require mostly distinctions and very good grades (A1, B2, B3).

Excellent and Very Good grades (A1, B2) are highly valued and give you an advantage in competitive programmes. Good and Credit grades (B3, C4–C6) are usually sufficient for general admission into undergraduate programmes but may limit your options for competitive courses.

For scholarships, scholarships and job opportunities often depend on your WAEC grades. High grades (A1, B2, B3) can increase your chances of qualifying for merit-based scholarships.

What does "outstanding" mean in a WAEC result?

When you see "outstanding" on your WAEC result, it means your result for that particular subject is temporarily unavailable due to technical processing issues. This is different from "withheld" or "held," which usually involve examination malpractice or disciplinary investigations.

An outstanding result implies that the candidate did not supply the right information to WAEC on their script, or that the information provided does not correspond with data in the WAEC database. Examples include an incorrect examination number, centre number, or name.

Unlike "Held" or "Withheld," the term "Outstanding" is less about malpractice and more about administrative or technical issues. Missing scripts — sometimes not all answer scripts reach WAEC's marking centres — or incomplete marking can trigger the status. Errors in data entry also cause a subject to show "Outstanding."

WAEC has confirmed that for candidates with "outstanding" results, it only means the results are pending because of errors. The results will be released after being corrected.

FAQs

An A1 grade earns 8 points in the WAEC grading system and represents a score of 75–100%. Photo: @waecdigitalcert

Source: Twitter

How many points is A1 in WAEC?

A1 carries 8 points in the WAEC grading scheme, which corresponds to a score of 75–100% and is interpreted as Excellent. A1 carries the highest point value when using O'Level results to calculate an aggregate admission score.

How many points is D7 in WAEC?

D7 is a weak pass scored between 45% and 49%. It is below the credit threshold (C6 at 50%), so most Nigerian universities will not accept it for admission subjects. As shown in the table above, D7 carries zero points in the university admission calculation and does not count as a credit.

Can I gain university admission with D7 or E8 grades?

D7 or E8 grades may not meet many universities' minimum admission requirements. Photo: @Oserume1 (modified by author)

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A student who obtains five C6 grades meets the "five credits" requirement. A student with five D7 grades does not, despite passing all subjects. A few polytechnics and Colleges of Education accept E8 in non-core subjects, but for most Nigerian degree programmes, D7 and E8 are insufficient.

What happens if I fail a subject in WAEC?

Universities allow two sittings because students sometimes do not achieve all required credits in one examination. You might get four credits in your main WAEC and need one more subject, which you can obtain through WAEC GCE, NECO, or NABTEB in a second sitting. Universities strictly enforce the two-sitting maximum. Results from three or more examinations disqualify you from admission.

When are WAEC results released?

WAEC released the May/June 2025 WASSCE results on 4 August 2025, about 45 days after the last paper. The Council follows a similar pattern each year, so the 2026 WASSCE results are expected around August 2026. WAEC GCE (Nov/Dec) results usually drop in late January or early February.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the WAEC and NECO registration processes for 2026, detailing the fees, timelines, and steps needed for students to successfully enroll. With the pressure of academic success looming, understanding these registration nuances could be the difference between a seamless exam experience and the chaos of last-minute scrambles.

Source: Legit.ng