House of Representatives member Muktar Betara Aliyu officially launched his 2027 re-election campaign in his home constituency in Biu

Aliyu used the rally to acknowledge the recently approved Biu–Gombe Dual Highway Project and credit President Tinubu for the intervention

The lawmaker also called on the president to approve rehabilitation of the Biu–Damaturu Road, describing it as a critical route for the region

House of Representatives member Muktar Betara Aliyu on Wednesday, September 9, formally launched his campaign for the 2027 general elections, returning to his home base in Biu to kick off what he described as a collective journey requiring unity and resolve.

Addressing supporters who gathered for the flag-off event, Aliyu expressed gratitude for the loyalty his constituents have shown him over the years, saying their continued backing serves as both motivation and responsibility.

Muktar Betara Aliyu launched his 2027 campaign in Biu. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Aliyu backs Tinubu, calls for Biu–Damaturu road upgrade

The lawmaker also used the occasion to praise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he said was sustained attention to development in his area.

He pointed specifically to the recently approved Biu–Gombe Dual Highway Project, which he said would improve movement, open up economic opportunities, and strengthen ties across communities in the region.

Aliyu went further to appeal directly to the president to extend similar attention to the Biu–Damaturu Road, a route he described as vital for connecting residents to Maiduguri and surrounding areas. He said rehabilitating and upgrading that road would deliver significant relief and economic benefits to the people it serves.

Aliyu rallies support for Tinubu, Gubio, and Ndume

Beyond his own campaign, Aliyu urged his supporters to back President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections. At the state level, he called for support for incoming Governor Mustapha Gubio and Senator Ali Ndume, framing the combined effort as one that would deliver more for the people of the area.

"The response from our people was clear, resounding and encouraging," Aliyu said, reflecting on the reception at the event.

He closed his remarks with a call for collective commitment, saying that unity remained the foundation of every political and developmental goal he intended to pursue ahead of the elections.

1000 new opposition members move to join APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared it is ready to absorb over 10,000 defectors from several opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), into its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defections are being organised under the Maji Johnson Bello (MJB) Movement. Executive members of the group visited the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, to begin preparations for a formal ceremony that will follow consultations with the APC leadership.

Source: Legit.ng