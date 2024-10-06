Federal University Dutse's courses, admission requirements and process

The Federal University Dutse is a public institution of higher learning located in Dutse, Jigawa State, Nigeria. Established in 2011, it has become a premier hub of advanced knowledge and learning. For prospective students, Federal University Dutse's courses cater for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The Federal University Dutse aims to become a research giant in the region, cultivating learning and fostering the exchange of ideas. Its significant location in the ancient town of Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, offers students a rich cultural immersion that sparks creativity and curiosity.

Federal University Dutse's courses

What courses are offered at the Federal University Dutse? The Federal University Dutse offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. Below is a list of faculties and the various available in each.

College of Medicine

The university offers several clinical programmes in its faculties, including the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, and the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences. Here are the degree courses offered by each faculty.

MBBS Medicine and Surgery

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Human Physiology

B.Sc. Public Health

B.NSc. Nursing Science

B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry

B.Sc. Environmental Health

B.Sc. Chemical pathology

B.Sc. Haematology

B.Sc. Histopathology

B.Sc. Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

B.Sc. Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Faculty of Agriculture

Federal University Dutse is located in an agricultural town. As such, it offers Agriculture students a variety of programs with an average cut-off of 170 points. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered by the faculty;

B.Sc. Agriculture

B.Sc. Agriculture Economics and Extension

B.Sc. Animal Science

B.Sc. Crop Science

B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture

B.Sc. Forestry and Wildlife Management

B.Sc. Soil Science

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences offers undergraduate students six degree courses. With the exception of B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies, which requires a cut-off mark of 180 points, students must have 160 points to pursue the rest of the courses.

B.A. English Language

B.A. Linguistics (Arabic)

B.A. Linguistics (English)

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

B.Sc. Economics and Development Studies

B.Sc. Political Science

Faculty of Computing

The Faculty of Computing has three Departments: Computer Sciences, Software Engineering, and Information Technology. The 2023/2024 UTME cut-off marks for B.Sc. Information Technology is 170 points. However, students pursuing any other degree in the faculty must have 180.

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Cybersecurity

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Software Engineering

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

To gain successful admission to Biochemistry, Biotechnology and Microbiology courses, learners must have 180 points. Environmental Management and Biology students have the second-highest cut-off points.

Students in other programs, such as Zoology, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Botany, must have 160 points. Here is a list of all programmes offered in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences at the Federal University Dutse;

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Biotechnology

B.Sc. Botany

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Zoology

Faculty of Management Sciences

The 2023/2024 UTME cut-off marks for programs in the Faculty of Management Sciences are 160 and 170, with students in Accounting and Business Administration being required to have the highest points. Here are the course details offered at the university;

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Actuarial Science

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Insurance

B.Sc. Taxation

Faculty of Education

Prospective students pursuing admission for a Bachelor's degree in Library and Information Science at the federal university must have attained 170 UTME cut-off points. Islamic Studies and Primary Education, the admission mark (160) is slightly adjusted to accommodate more learners.

B.Ed. Islamic Studies

B. Ed. Primary Education

B.Sc. Library and Information Science

Federal University Dutse's admission requirements

How can I get admission to Federal University Dutse? As a prospective candidate, ensure that you review the specific admission criteria for your chosen program. Here is a detailed summary of admission requirements for UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) or Direct Entry candidates;

UTME applicants

A completed UTME Examination with an application for an undergraduate course at Federal University Dutse. A minimum aggregate score in subjects relevant to the chosen program, as determined by the university. Five credit passes at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination or an equivalent from the West African Examinations Council or the National Examinations Council, achieved in at least two sittings. Subject credits must include English and Mathematics. Registration and participation in a post-UTME test conducted by the university.

Direct Entry

An Ordinary National Diploma with merit, a Nigeria Certificate in Education, an Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (minimum of 8 points), GCE ‘A’ Level (3 credits), and a Higher National Diploma (Pass). All necessary ‘O’ Level requirements for regular full-time undergraduate admissions. Credit in English for all courses and Mathematics for science-based and social science courses. Credentials for screening by holders of ‘A’ Level certificates. The student's credentials include; an attestation letter from a person of influence, a birth certificate, a certificate of indigene, a primary school certificate and testimonial, a secondary school certificate and testimonial. Other credentials include a medical report from an NHIS-certified hospital, a declaration of age document, JAMB credentials, and 16 passport photographs.

Federal University Dutse's admission process

The school's admission process begins with a university screening. To ensure a successful admission process, follow the steps below

Screening process

Visit the University post-UTME portal for registration with your UTME or DE registration number and state of origin. Update your date of birth, email, phone number, state or LGA as they appear on the UTME/DE registration slip. Generate an invoice for the screening fee and your Remita Retrieval Reference Number. Use the Remita Retrieval Reference Number to pay the ₦2,000 screening fee. Print the Remita payment receipt, acknowledgement slip, the JAMB UTME notification of results and registration slips. Upload O-Level results on the JAMB website.

Registration process

Log onto the Federal University Dutse admissions portal with your JAMB Registration Number as your username and your state of origin as the password. Click the 'School Fees' button to generate a payment invoice. Tap on the Remita logo to pay online with a debit card. Alternatively, print an invoice receipt and pay at FUD Microfinance or any commercial Bank. Proceed to the respective Faculty Accountant Office for submission of a copy of the Remita Payment receipt for stamp and verification. After payment, click the 'Generate Registration Number' button to generate your registration number. Tap the 'Go to School' tab to log in, and use the generated registration number as your username and password to log in. Once you receive a prompt, change your password. Upload your passport and select biodata to update your profile details. Print the clinic form to proceed to the university's clinic for lab tests. Select 'Course Registration' to register for courses. For course-specific guidelines, seek guidance from your respective level coordinators. To apply for on-campus accommodation, click on 'Hostel' to reserve bed space.

How can I get admission to Federal University Dutse?

Eligibility to the school is dependent on whether the prospective candidates chose the Federal University Dutse as their first choice and have a minimum score of 150 in the 2024 UTME conducted. For each candidate seeking 2024/2025 admissions, participation in the online screening is mandatory.

Is Federal University Dutse offering medicine?

The College of Medicine offers an MBBS in Medicine and Surgery. You can access other health and medical courses at Federal University Dutse from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences in the college.

Does Federal University Dutse offer law?

For prospective law students, the university does not offer law as an undergraduate degree course.

Federal University Dutse is a public university that offers quality undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Its cut-off marks for each course make it easy for candidates to gain entry into different fields. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

