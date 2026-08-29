JAMB moved the deadline for candidates offered admission from 2021 to date to accept or reject their offers to Wednesday, September 30, 2026

The board warned that all unresolved admission offers will automatically revert to 'Not Admitted' status once the new deadline expires

Candidates currently on 2026 admission offers who still have older pending offers can reject the previous ones without affecting their new admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pushed back the deadline for candidates with outstanding admission offers spanning from 2021 to date to indicate whether they accept or reject those offers, giving them until Wednesday, September 30, 2026 to act.

The board had originally set Monday, August 31, 2026, as the cut-off date. JAMB described the new date as a final window, with no further extensions to follow.

JAMB extends admission acceptance till September Photo Credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

JAMB: What candidates must do before the deadline

JAMB urged all affected candidates not to delay, warning that inaction carries direct consequences. Candidates who accept their offers will gain access to print their official admission letters, while those who choose to reject their offers will have their dashboards reset to "Not Admitted", allowing the board to keep its national admission records up to date.

For candidates who are no longer enrolled at the institution where an earlier admission was offered, or who are pursuing a different programme from the one originally admitted into, JAMB advised them to accept the outstanding offer first and then apply separately for the appropriate correction or deletion of that admission record.

Candidates currently on a second degree but with an earlier unaccepted offer can simply reject the old offer and continue in their current programme without disruption.

No adverse effect on 2026 admission

JAMB also addressed candidates who received a fresh 2026 admission offer while still carrying an unresolved offer from a previous cycle. The board said rejecting the older offer will have no negative impact on their 2026 admission status.

"There will be no further opportunity after the expiration of the extended deadline on Wednesday, 30 September 2026," JAMB said. Once the deadline passes, every admission offer from 2021 to date that has not been accepted or rejected will automatically be converted to "Not Admitted" and will remain that way permanently on the board's records.

JAMB said the extension was granted specifically to give candidates one last chance to resolve their outstanding offers and to help the board maintain accurate, reliable admission data nationwide. Candidates were reminded that any offer left unaccepted beyond the deadline will be rendered invalid.

See JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin's full statement on X here:

How to print JAMB CAPS document

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has outlined the steps candidates must follow to access and print their admission letter through the CAPS portal.

The process requires candidates to log into their JAMB profile and navigate to the admission status section.

Candidates must accept their admission on CAPS before they can proceed to print the official letter.

Source: Legit.ng