The Nigerian Defence Academy published the list of successful and reserve candidates for its 78 Regular Combatant Course

The Armed Forces Selection Board conducted the screening exercise from July 4 to August 19, 2026

Admitted candidates must arrive at NDA's Ribadu Campus in Kaduna by a strict deadline or lose their place

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the names of candidates who passed the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) screening for admission into the 78 Regular Combatant Course.

Legit.ng reports that NDA began online applications for the 78 Regular Course with the portal opening on 28 November 2025.

NDA 78 Regular Combatant Course list out. Photo credit: @NDefenceAcademy

Source: Twitter

NDA urged candidates to strictly follow the portal instructions and warned that only payments generated through its system were accepted.

The AFSB exercise ran from July 4 to August 19, 2026.

Successful candidates are directed to report to the NDA Ribadu Campus, also known as the Old Site, in Kaduna on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Any candidate who does not arrive by Monday, September 14, 2026, will automatically forfeit their admission.

Reporting instructions specify that only selected candidates should proceed to the Drill Shed at NDA Old Site Ribadu Cantonment.

Those on the reserve list will only be contacted if vacancies open up.

The NDA announced the list via its official X account, @NDefenceAcademy, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, linking to the full document on the academy's website.

Legit.ng also reports that NDA is a military university located in Kaduna, with two campuses in Afaka and Ribadu.

Reactions to the NDA admission list

The release drew a range of responses from the public on X. @MOREFUNDS0 reflected on a past experience, writing:

"No wonder I no make the list that year 13 per state I knew thou but E pain me ooo."

@MrIykendu shared a similar sentiment:

"2011/2012 checked on the website then my name was not there it was sad indeed, but we moved on."

@SaniHaliduAdam1 raised a concern about the FCT allocation, noting: "FCT only 6 ahhh."

@Ariena003 flagged two names on the list, writing:

"Two names from Plateau are suspicious: 1. UMAR UMAR ABDULLAHI 2. MUHAMMED SALEH GARBA,"

He added that Plateau State indigenes may be losing spots to non-indigenes.

@az_itz148 had a practical question ahead of the reporting date:

"Please are we to still bring a laptop? Or not allowed anymore?"

@fredgrantc questioned why the government does not provide certain items for candidates, writing:

"So the government can't provide those things for candidates, Nawa o."

NDA courses cut-off marks for 2026/2027 admission period

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the NDA was established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services (the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force).

The cut-off varies with the course. For years, the minimum for engineers has been 210, while other courses have been 180. So, what is the cut-off mark for NDA courses in 2026?

Source: Legit.ng