IMT Enugu admission portal: admission process and how to check admission list

If you have applied for admission to IMT Enugu, the next important step is to check if your name is on the admission list. This ensures you are well-prepared to join the polytechnic. The IMT Enugu admission portal simplifies the admission process and provides a seamless way to check your admission status.

IMT Enugu is a state-owned institution in Enugu State, Nigeria. Photo: @imtenugunews on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, a state-owned polytechnic, is located in Enugu State, Nigeria.

Applicants can check their admission status through the IMT Enugu admission portal or the JAMB portal .

or the . IMT Enugu released its admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year in September 2024.

Exploring the IMT Enugu admission portal

The IMT Enugu admission portal is now open for prospective students to check their admission status. The portal also allows registered students to communicate, make payments, check results, and register for courses.

How to check the IMT Enugu admission list

The higher learning institution released its admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year in September 2024 for the National Diploma (ND) Full-Time programmes. You can check the list through the official IMT Enugu admission portal or the JAMB portal.

IMT Enugu admission portal

You can check your admission status on the institution's official portal, where the admission list is posted. The process is straightforward as shown below.

IMT Enugu admission portal home page. Photo: portal.imt.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the IMT Enugu admission portal and go to IMT Admission Result Checker. Click on the "Payment Option" and select "Monnify." Enter the Application Number. Then, click on "Check Result" to view your admission result. If you are offered admission, follow the on-screen instructions to print your admission letter for future reference.

JAMB portal

Alternatively, you can check your admission status via the JAMB portal. Here is a simple guide on how to go about it.

JAMB e-facility portal home page. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Source: Original

Open your browser and go to the JAMB admission portal. Log in to your JAMB account by entering your email address and password. If you don't have an account, click the 'Create An Account' option to complete the registration process. Scroll through the menu to find the 'Check Admission Status' service and click the 'Click to Proceed' button. Select the examination year corresponding to your UTME (e.g., 2024/2025). Enter your JAMB registration number in the provided field. Click the 'Admission Status' button to view your admission results. If you've been offered admission, click 'ACCEPT' or 'REJECT' to indicate your decision. Click on 'Access My CAPS' for further details about your admission status. Once you accept the offer, proceed to print your JAMB admission letter.

IMT Enugu admission requirements

Like all institutions, potential students looking to join IMT Enugu must fulfil certain requirements. Below are the minimum admission requirements prospective candidates should meet for National Diploma (ND) Full-Time programmes.

Applicants must meet the admission requirements to be admitted into IMT Enugu. Photo: @imtenugunews (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Candidates must have a minimum of five (5) credit passes in their O’level result (WAEC, NECO, or GCE) in subjects relevant to their chosen course of study. These should be obtained in not more than two sittings.

Candidates must achieve at least a score of 120 in the JAMB UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination).

Candidates must have selected IMT Enugu as their first-choice institution during JAMB registration.

Candidates must successfully pass the institution's post-UTME screening exercise.

IMT Enugu admission process

To attend IMT Enugu, students must check the entry requirements for their desired course on the application portal, then prepare necessary documents like academic transcripts and certificates for registration. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you smoothly navigate the admission process.

IMT Enugu application portal homepage. Photo: portal.imt.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the IMT application portal. Fill out the application form by filling in your details, academic history, and the course you are applying for. Pay the application fee ₦2,000 via Interswitch at any bank or online. Once payment is completed, return to the portal to double-check all information for accuracy. Then, click "Submit". Print out the completed application form for record keeping.

Is IMT Enugu a federal polytechnic?

No. The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu is not a federal polytechnic. It is a state-owned institution in Enugu State, Nigeria.

Is IMT Enugu a university or a polytechnic?

The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) is a polytechnic, not a university. However, it offers degree programs through its affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

What is the IMT Enugu acceptance fee?

The for IMT Enugu is N25,000. This non-refundable fee is payable by all new students.

What is the IMT Enugu address?

The polytechnic is at Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State, Nigeria. You can also through the following channels:

Phone: +234 (0) 800 123 4567, +234 (0) 800 890 1234

+234 (0) 800 123 4567, +234 (0) 800 890 1234 SMS and WhatsApp: +234 (0) 900 123 4567, +234 (0) 700 890 1234

+234 (0) 900 123 4567, +234 (0) 700 890 1234 Email: imtrector@imt.edu.ng

The IMT Enugu admission portal allows candidates to view the list of successful applicants who have been granted provisional admission to the institution's programs. Additionally, candidates can check and verify their admission status via the JAMB e-Facility portal.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Achievers University admission portal. The Achievers University admission portal allows students to apply and pay for the application and screening processes. However, it does not allow students to check their admission status.

The Achievers University is a private university founded and owned by Hon. Dr. Bode Ayorinde in 2017. Admission to the 2024/2025 academic session is ongoing at the Owo Campus and through the admission portal. Learn more about the institution in the post.

Source: Legit.ng